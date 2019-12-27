Obituary for Christina Catherine (Platt) Carr

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mrs. Christina C. (Platt) Carr, 92, of Newport, RI, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late John Carr, former Newport Fire Department Captain.

Christina was born in Fall River, MA to George Platt and Annie (McConnell) Platt. As a young woman she worked as an accountant for the Newport Housing Authority. Over the years she also worked in the Newport schools at Coggeshall School and at the preschool at Ft. Adams. Later in life she enjoyed helping visitors at the Newport mansions as a tour guide and gift shop worker for the Preservation Society. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, painting, and dancing with her husband. Christina was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and was active in many of their programs alongside her husband. Family was everything – being a loving wife, mom and nana meant the world to her.

Christina is survived by her son Christopher Carr of Newport, her daughter Melissa (Carr) Baasch of Cape Coral, FL, her granddaughters Kelly Carr-Sobreiro of Warren, RI, Ashley Carr-Nuzzo of Tom’s River, NJ, and Kaitlyn “KK” Shaker of Portsmouth, RI. She also leaves her great grandchildren, Paige, Grace and Jack Sobreiro, Kaiden and Logan Nuzzo. She is also survived by her brother Joseph Platt of Little Rock, AR, he is now the last of seven children.

- Advertisement -

Calling hours will be held Sunday, December 29 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral Services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com