Obituary for Carol A. (Sandre) Sarro

When you become a What’s Up Newp Supporter, you support our mission of providing local and independent community news, information, and journalism to Newport County and beyond.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Carol Ann Sarro (nee Sandre), of Bristol, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 29th, 2019, at the age of 73, surrounded by her family.

Carol was born on October 17th, 1946 in Rhode Island to Chester and Christine (Troia) Sandre. She grew up in Chicago, Illinois before moving back to Rhode Island. She was also a resident of Mansfield, Massachusetts for 25 years.

Carol was a dedicated, loving mother, grandmother, and friend. After being a stay-at-home mom, she worked at FM Global as a writer and editor for over 20 years. She was active in each community she lived and could often be found sitting at the beach with a book listening to the waves. She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren.

- Advertisement -

Carol is survived by her former husband Edward Sarro; her son, Michael Sarro, and his wife Laurieanne Sarro; her daughter, Lisa Fitzpatrick, and her husband Joseph Fitzpatrick; her son, Patrick Sarro, and his wife Jessica Sarro; her son, Christopher Sarro, and his girlfriend Kimberly Mathis; and her three granddaughters Fiona, Rosie and Alice.

Carol is preceded in death by her father, Chester; her mother, Christine; and her brother, Chet.

A celebration of life will be held at the Memorial Funeral Home on Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island on January 4th, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a eulogy and memorial at 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers and cards, Carol desired for donations to be made in her name to the Martin Luther King Center at 20 Dr Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport, RI 02840.