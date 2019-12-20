Newport County Road Report: RITBA and RIDOT scheduled lane closures, construction (Dec. 21 – 28)

Here’s what’s on tap for road construction and traffic in Newport County this upcoming week.
Rhode Island Department of Transportation
The following road and lane closure notices are effective for the week of December 21-27, 2019. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.
- No Lane Closures at This Time
Visit RIDOT’s Travel Advisories website for a full listing of statewide lane closures.
Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority
The following road and lane closure notices are effective for the week of December 22-28, 2019. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.
- Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge – Eastbound Right Lane Closure -12/23- 9 am to 4 pm
- Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge – Rolling Lane Closures- 12/23- 7 am to 2 pm
- Route 138 Connector – There are currently no Lane Closures on the Route 138 Connector.
- Mount Hope Bridge – Alternating Lane Closures- 12/23- 9 am to 2 pm Overnight: Rolling Lane Closures- 12/23- 11 pm to 5 am
- Sakonnet River Bridge – There are currently no Lane Closures on the Sakonnet River Bridge.
Visit RITBA’s Travel Advisories website for updates and more information.
