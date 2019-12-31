First Day Hike: DEM invites Rhode Islanders to ‘Take A Hike’ at Colt State Park on New Year’s Day

When you become a What’s Up Newp Supporter, you support our mission of providing local and independent community news, information, and journalism to Newport County and beyond.

Tomorrow, on New Year’s Day, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is hosting free guided walking tours at Colt State Park, in Bristol.

The one-and-a-half-mile hike offers panoramic views of Narragansett Bay and is part of the ninth annual First Day Hike event organized by the National Association of State Park Directors, according to DEM. Tours will be held in all 50 states as part of this one-day event.

“DEM is thrilled to participate for the ninth year in the First Day Hikes event and proud to host at Colt State Park, one of Rhode Island’s most beautiful coastal parks,” said DEM Director Janet Coit in a press release today. “Rhode Island offers an amazing selection of historic parks and recreation areas that connect residents and visitors with nature and a safe place to recreate and unwind. As we ring in the New Year, we’re excited to invite new and old friends alike to get active and join us for a winter walk along the spectacular shoreline at Colt State Park as part of this special event. What fun!”

WHAT: 1.5-mile guided hikes led by specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-Op

WHERE: Colt State Park Bristol, Rhode Island

WHEN: Wednesday, January 1, 2020 Guided hikes at 1:15 PM and 2 PM Self-guided hikes between 1 PM and 3 PM

Participants should dress appropriately for the weather and wear warm clothing and comfortable shoes. The hike will take place on a paved, stroller-friendly path. Participants will park and meet in the main parking lot across from the park office. Pets on leashes are welcome.

According to the National Association of State Park Directors, almost 55,000 people across the country collectively hiked over 133,000 miles during the guided tours organized last year as part of the First Day Hikes event. In Rhode Island, 420 people participated in the First Day Hike at Lincoln Woods State Park in Lincoln, for a total of 1,050 total miles hiked.

Colt State Park often is referred to as the ‘gem’ of the RI State Parks system. The entire western border of the park is an open panorama onto Narragansett Bay. Open year round, the park offers four miles of bicycle trails passing along the Bay and through 464 acres of groomed fruit trees, carefully nurtured flowering bushes, and manicured lawns. Rich in history, Colt State Park includes 10 large playfields, a historical museum, six picnic groves, and the popular, open-air Chapel-By-The-Sea.