Electrical issues forces RITBA to use temporary transformer to keep portion of Pell Bridge lit

Those in the Point Section of Newport may notice some additional work happening and/or an additional transformer in the area over the next few days.

The City of Newport posted the following on Facebook on Friday afternoon;

“Due to an electrical issue caused by recent inclement weather, the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has positioned a temporary transformer unit along Washington Street in order to keep the Eastern (Newport) side of the bridge safely lit.

We’re told that crews are working diligently on a repair and hope to have a new transformer brought online by Tuesday.

In the meantime, and on behalf of the RITBA, we thank you for your patience while the work is complete”.

RITBA had the following to share;