Clarke Cooke House a nominee in Wight Vodka’s 2019 Best Sailor’s Bar Competition

The Clarke Cooke House has a shot at being crowned the Best Sailor’s Bar in the world.
EuroSail News, with support from Wight Vodka, Seahorse Magazine, and Latitude Kinsale, has scoured the world for the best sailor’s bar. .
Their top ten are now selected and the Clarke Cooke House finds themselves among the final nominees.
The top ten were chosen based on: number of submissions, best stories about the bar and its staff, and original drink recipes conjured up at the bar.
Voting began December 16 and ends January 14, with their winner announced on Thursday January 16.
The winner gets their name in history, a bottle of Wight Vodka, a plaque for the bar wall, and a beautiful work of map art from Latitude Kinsale.
Vote for the Clarke Cooke House (or your favorite Sailor’s bar here).
We Can’t Do This Without You
After seven years, we have a major coverage expansion in the works for What’s Up Newp. We plan to increase the number of original news articles published daily by our WUN crew by 50 percent in early 2020, with more coverage of local issues, city government, education, and of course, much more on the topics and things our readers care most about in and around Newport County.
To support this expansion, we’re asking our loyal readers to become What’s Up Newp supporters.
Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it.
Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s FREE daily newsletter, you’ll never miss a thing from us! Just enter your email address below!