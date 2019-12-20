Clarke Cooke House a nominee in Wight Vodka’s 2019 Best Sailor’s Bar Competition

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

The Clarke Cooke House has a shot at being crowned the Best Sailor’s Bar in the world.

EuroSail News, with support from Wight Vodka, Seahorse Magazine, and Latitude Kinsale, has scoured the world for the best sailor’s bar. .

Their top ten are now selected and the Clarke Cooke House finds themselves among the final nominees.

The top ten were chosen based on: number of submissions, best stories about the bar and its staff, and original drink recipes conjured up at the bar.

Voting began December 16 and ends January 14, with their winner announced on Thursday January 16.

The winner gets their name in history, a bottle of Wight Vodka, a plaque for the bar wall, and a beautiful work of map art from Latitude Kinsale.

Vote for the Clarke Cooke House (or your favorite Sailor’s bar here).