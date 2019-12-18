Brady Sullivan Properties donates 70 bikes to Child & Family’s Foster Care Program

On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Brady Sullivan Properties delivered 70 new bikes to the Child & Family Providence Community Center at 1268 Eddy Street in Providence. The donation is part of a holiday giving program by Brady Sullivan Properties to provide 1000 bikes to organizations serving underprivileged children and families in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
“This is an enormous team effort that incorporates Brady Sullivan staff from every department within the organization, across multiple states” says Kim Brady of Brady Sullivan Properties in a press release. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for our entire team to participate in giving back to the communities we serve, and to see the smiles on all the kid’s faces, many of whom have never had a new bike of their own before”.
“Together with generous donors like Brady Sullivan Properties, Child & Family brings hope, comfort, cheer and safe connections to thousands of Rhode Islanders, during the Holiday Season and throughout the year. Because of the willingness of these Community Partners to help, no child, teen, adult or elder in need served by Child & Family was turned away during the 2019 Holiday Season,” Marty Sinnott, CEO & President, Child & Family in a press release.
