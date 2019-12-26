South Kingstown finds its footing in victory over Westerly

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

South Kingstown rolled past Westerly for a comfortable 69-22 victory on December 26 in Rhode Island girls high school basketball action

You’re reading a news brief powered by WhatsUpNewp and ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.