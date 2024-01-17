As winter continues, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is urging residents to clear snow and ice from mailboxes to prevent falls. This request comes after a number of USPS employees and delivery personnel have experienced falls while delivering mail and packages in all parts of the country.

The USPS is asking residents to take steps to ensure the safety of their mail carriers and neighbors. This includes clearing snow and ice from sidewalks, walkways, porches, and steps to prevent falls. Snow and ice should be removed regularly for mailboxes at the curb to allow the carrier to safely access the box.

The USPS understands that winter weather can make delivering mail and packages difficult, but it is committed to ensuring the safety of its employees. The agency is committed to providing postal service to all Americans every day of the week, and it is essential that residents take steps to ensure the safety of their mail carriers and neighbors.

Residents are urged to take heed of this request and take steps to clear snow and ice from their mailboxes and sidewalks to prevent falls this winter. This is an important safety request that has the potential to save lives.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.