This story was originally published as a What’sUpStowe newsletter. Join those who wake up to our newsletter in their inbox every weekday morning by signing up below.
Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today this weekend; enjoy!
WEATHER
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- High Wind Warning in effect from January 9, 4:00 PM until January 10, 7:00 AM
- Winter Weather Advisory in effect from January 9, 4:00 PM until January 10, 5:00 AM
- Today: Cloudy, with a high near 29. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
- Tonight: Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 3 am. The snow could be heavy at times. Temperature falling to near 28 by 8 pm, then rising to around 39 during the remainder of the night. Windy, with a south wind of 16 to 21 mph, increasing to 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
SUN & MOON
- Sunrise: 7:26 am | Sunset: 4:29 pm | 9 hours and 3 minutes of sun.
- Moon: Waning Crescent. 5.4% lighting.
STOWE MOUNTAIN RESORT
- Overall Snow Conditions: Packed Powder
- 24-Hour Snowfall:0” | 48-Hour Snowfall: 7” | 7-Day Snowfall: 15” | Base Depth: 24” | Current Season: 86”
- Today’s Forecast: 19 degrees, Cloudy | High of 27 degrees | Low of 14 degrees
Check out the Snow Report’s Notes and more here – Snow & Weather Report. Get the latest status on lifts and trails here – Lift and Terrain Status.
THINGS TO DO
- 10 am to 2 pm: Nordic Ski Tour at Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 10 am: Spruce Loop Snowshoe at Spruce Peak
- 11 am: Introduction to Cross Country Skiing at Spruce Peak
- 11:30 am to 9 pm: Après Ski At American Flatbread
- 1 pm: Guided Cross Country Ski Tour at Spruce Peak
- 1 pm to 2:30 pm: Sugar Maple Tour *Snowshoes Required* at Trapp Family Lodge
- 2:30 pm: Snow Golf at Spruce Peak
- 4 pm: Twilight Snowshoe at Spruce Peak
- 5:30 pm: Hot Vinyasa Flow at Hot Yoga Stowe
- 6 pm to 7 pm: von Trapp Brewery Tour at Trapp Family Lodge
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Alfie’s Wild Ride: Karaoke from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Rimrock’s Mountain Tavern: Live music at 6 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- No public meetings are scheduled.
LOCAL HEADLINES
Vermont Business Magazine: Stowe Mountain Resort’s Mt Mansfield ski patrol celebrates 90 years
WCAX: Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol celebrates 90 years
WHAT’S UP HEADLINES
Nichushkin scores only goal in shootout, Avalanche beat Bruins 4-3
Valeri Nichushkin scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Monday night.
Pacers rally past Celtics 133-131 after Tyrese Haliburton injures hamstring
Bennedict Mathurin scored 26 points, including the deciding free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining, and the Indiana Pacers rallied after All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a hamstring injury to beat the Boston Celtics 133-131 on Monday night.
Holding No. 3 draft pick, Patriots enter pivotal offseason as Bill Belichick’s fate remains in limbo
After a tumultuous season filled with setbacks and unfulfilled expectations, Bill Belichick still very much wants to do his job for the New England Patriots.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.