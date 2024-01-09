What's Up Stowe | Stowe, Vermont

Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today this weekend; enjoy!

WEATHER

SUN & MOON

  • Sunrise: 7:26 am | Sunset: 4:29 pm | 9 hours and 3 minutes of sun.
  • Moon: Waning Crescent. 5.4% lighting.

STOWE MOUNTAIN RESORT

  • Overall Snow Conditions: Packed Powder
  • 24-Hour Snowfall:0” | 48-Hour Snowfall: 7” | 7-Day Snowfall: 15” | Base Depth: 24” | Current Season: 86”
  • Today’s Forecast: 19 degrees, Cloudy | High of 27 degrees | Low of 14 degrees

Check out the Snow Report’s Notes and more here – Snow & Weather Report. Get the latest status on lifts and trails here – Lift and Terrain Status.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

  • Alfie’s Wild Ride: Karaoke from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • Rimrock’s Mountain Tavern: Live music at 6 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

  • No public meetings are scheduled.

LOCAL HEADLINES

Vermont Business Magazine: Stowe Mountain Resort’s Mt Mansfield ski patrol celebrates 90 years

WCAX: Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol celebrates 90 years

WHAT’S UP HEADLINES

Nichushkin scores only goal in shootout, Avalanche beat Bruins 4-3

Valeri Nichushkin scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Monday night.

Pacers rally past Celtics 133-131 after Tyrese Haliburton injures hamstring

Bennedict Mathurin scored 26 points, including the deciding free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining, and the Indiana Pacers rallied after All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a hamstring injury to beat the Boston Celtics 133-131 on Monday night.

Holding No. 3 draft pick, Patriots enter pivotal offseason as Bill Belichick’s fate remains in limbo

After a tumultuous season filled with setbacks and unfulfilled expectations, Bill Belichick still very much wants to do his job for the New England Patriots.

Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

