Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today this weekend; enjoy!

WEATHER

Hazardous Weather Outlook

High Wind Warning in effect from January 9, 4:00 PM until January 10, 7:00 AM

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from January 9, 4:00 PM until January 10, 5:00 AM

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 29. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 3 am. The snow could be heavy at times. Temperature falling to near 28 by 8 pm, then rising to around 39 during the remainder of the night. Windy, with a south wind of 16 to 21 mph, increasing to 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

SUN & MOON

Sunrise: 7:26 am | Sunset: 4:29 pm | 9 hours and 3 minutes of sun.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 5.4% lighting.

STOWE MOUNTAIN RESORT

Overall Snow Conditions: Packed Powder

24-Hour Snowfall:0” | 48-Hour Snowfall: 7” | 7-Day Snowfall: 15” | Base Depth: 24” | Current Season: 86”

Today’s Forecast: 19 degrees, Cloudy | High of 27 degrees | Low of 14 degrees

Check out the Snow Report’s Notes and more here – Snow & Weather Report. Get the latest status on lifts and trails here – Lift and Terrain Status.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Alfie’s Wild Ride: Karaoke from 7 pm to 9 pm

Rimrock’s Mountain Tavern: Live music at 6 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

No public meetings are scheduled.

LOCAL HEADLINES

WHAT’S UP HEADLINES

