Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today this weekend; enjoy!
WEATHER
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Today: Snow showers likely, mainly after 4 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.
- Tonight: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 1 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 20. West wind around 5 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.
SUN & MOON
- Sunrise: 7:25 am | Sunset: 4:31 pm | 9 hours and 6 minutes of sun.
- Moon: Waxing Crescent. 0.2% lighting.
STOWE MOUNTAIN RESORT
- Overall Snow Conditions: Snow Groomed
- 24-Hour Snowfall: 1” | 48-Hour Snowfall: 11” | 7-Day Snowfall: 25” | Base Depth: 24” | Current Season: 98”
- Today’s Forecast: 13 degrees, Windy | High of 18 degrees | Low of 13 degrees
Check out the Snow Report’s Notes and more here – Snow & Weather Report. Get the latest status on lifts and trails here – Lift and Terrain Status.
THINGS TO DO
- 10:30 am to 12:30 pm: Leather Goods Making Class at Trapp Family Lodge
- 11:30 am to 9 pm: Après Ski At American Flatbread
- 1 pm to 2:30 pm: Learning the Forest *Snowshoes Required* at Trapp Family Lodge
- 1 pm to 2:30 pm: Sugar Maple Tour *Snowshoes Required* at Trapp Family Lodge
- 1 pm to 3:30 pm: Snowshoe & Tubing Tour at Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Micro Brewery Tour with Savor Vermont
- 4 pm to 7:30 pm: Gourmet Fondue Snowshoe Tour at Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 6 pm to 9:30 pm: Gourmet Fondue Snowshoe Tour at Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- American Flatbread: Jim Thompson, AKA Piano Jim, from 6 pm to 8 pm
- Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: Rhonda Vincent from 7 pm to 9 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- No meetings are scheduled.
LOCAL HEADLINES
Powder Magazine: Oldest Ski Patrol Force In America Celebrates 90th Anniversary
Boston 25 News: New England is home to 6 of the ‘most beautiful’ winter towns in the U.S.
WHAT’S UP HEADLINES
Online sports betting arrives in Vermont
Vermont sports fans can now wager online as mobile sports betting launched in the state on Thursday.
2023’s billion-dollar disasters list shattered the US record with 28 big weather and climate disasters amid Earth’s hottest year on record
An atmospheric scientist explains how rising temperatures are helping to fuel extreme storms, floods, droughts and devastating wildfires.
East-leading Celtics hold off West’s best Timberwolves in OT, improve to 18-0 at home
Jayson Tatum scored 45 points — 14 of them in the fourth quarter and another 12 in overtime — to help the Celtics beat the Timberwolves 127-120 in a matchup of the two conference leaders. Boston improved to 18-0 at home for the first time in franchise history.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.