Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today this weekend; enjoy!

WEATHER

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Snow showers likely, mainly after 4 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Tonight: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 1 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 20. West wind around 5 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

SUN & MOON

Sunrise: 7:25 am | Sunset: 4:31 pm | 9 hours and 6 minutes of sun.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 0.2% lighting.

STOWE MOUNTAIN RESORT

Overall Snow Conditions: Snow Groomed

24-Hour Snowfall: 1” | 48-Hour Snowfall: 11” | 7-Day Snowfall: 25” | Base Depth: 24” | Current Season: 98”

Today’s Forecast: 13 degrees, Windy | High of 18 degrees | Low of 13 degrees

Check out the Snow Report’s Notes and more here – Snow & Weather Report. Get the latest status on lifts and trails here – Lift and Terrain Status.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

American Flatbread: Jim Thompson, AKA Piano Jim, from 6 pm to 8 pm

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: Rhonda Vincent from 7 pm to 9 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

No meetings are scheduled.

LOCAL HEADLINES

Powder Magazine: Oldest Ski Patrol Force In America Celebrates 90th Anniversary

Boston 25 News: New England is home to 6 of the ‘most beautiful’ winter towns in the U.S.

WHAT’S UP HEADLINES

Vermont sports fans can now wager online as mobile sports betting launched in the state on Thursday.

An atmospheric scientist explains how rising temperatures are helping to fuel extreme storms, floods, droughts and devastating wildfires.

Jayson Tatum scored 45 points — 14 of them in the fourth quarter and another 12 in overtime — to help the Celtics beat the Timberwolves 127-120 in a matchup of the two conference leaders. Boston improved to 18-0 at home for the first time in franchise history.

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.