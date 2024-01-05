This story was originally published as a What’sUpStowe newsletter. Join those who wake up to our newsletter in their inbox every weekday morning by signing up below.

Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today; enjoy!

WEATHER

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Southwest wind around 7 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

SUN & MOON

Sunrise: 7:27 am | Sunset: 4:25 pm | 8 hours and 58 minutes of sun.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 36.9% lighting.

STOWE MOUNTAIN RESORT

Overall Snow Conditions: Snow Groomed

24-Hour Snowfall: 2” | 48-Hour Snowfall: 4” | 7-Day Snowfall: 7” | Base Depth: 24” | Current Season: 75”

Today’s Forecast: 0 degrees, Windy | High of 14 degrees | Low of 0 degree

Check out the Snow Report’s Notes and more here – Snow & Weather Report. Get the latest status on lifts and trails here – Lift and Terrain Status.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Après Only: Brian Leven at 7 pm

Grant’s at The Stowe Village Inn: John Lackard Blues at 6 pm

Stowe Cider: Live music with Giovanina Bucci from 5 pm to 8 pm

The Den at Stowe: Apres Ski Party with The Dog Catchers at 1 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

No public meetings are scheduled.

LOCAL HEADLINES

Boston.com: New England has 2 of the most affordable mountain towns in the U.S., according to TripsToDiscover.com

Burlington Free Press: Vermont ranks dead middle among states for ‘winter misery’ according to list maker

Go Stowe: Your New Year’s Resolutions For Traveling in 2024

Stowe Reporter: Lawmakers balance statewide priorities with Stowe’s needs

Stowe Reporter: Housing, flooding top priorities for local House representatives

Stowe Today: Stowe Trails Partnership plans trail upgrades, events in 2024

Stowe Reporter: In Stowe: Snowmelt worsened flood damage, compromised culverts

Wyandotte Daily: Best Things to Do in Stowe – wyandottedaily.com

WHAT’S UP HEADLINES

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

Sidney Crosby scored on the power play to snap a third-period tie and added two assists, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

When New England hosts New York on Sunday in the season finale for both teams, it will be just over 24 years since Belichick shocked the NFL by resigning as the Jets’ coach on the same morning he was set to be introduced as Bill Parcells’ successor.