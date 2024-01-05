This story was originally published as a What’sUpStowe newsletter. Join those who wake up to our newsletter in their inbox every weekday morning by signing up below.
Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today; enjoy!
WEATHER
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
- Tonight: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Southwest wind around 7 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
SUN & MOON
- Sunrise: 7:27 am | Sunset: 4:25 pm | 8 hours and 58 minutes of sun.
- Moon: Waning Crescent. 36.9% lighting.
STOWE MOUNTAIN RESORT
- Overall Snow Conditions: Snow Groomed
- 24-Hour Snowfall: 2” | 48-Hour Snowfall: 4” | 7-Day Snowfall: 7” | Base Depth: 24” | Current Season: 75”
- Today’s Forecast: 0 degrees, Windy | High of 14 degrees | Low of 0 degree
Check out the Snow Report’s Notes and more here – Snow & Weather Report. Get the latest status on lifts and trails here – Lift and Terrain Status.
THINGS TO DO
- 9:30 am: Meet the Cows Tour at Trapp Family Lodge
- 10 am, 11:30 am, 1:30 pm, & 3 pm: Mad River Sled Dog Adventures with Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 10:30 am: Story Time at Stowe Free Library
- 2:30 pm: Mah Jong for Adults at Stowe Free Library
- 4 pm & 6 pm: Gourmet Fondue Snowshoe Tour with Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 5:30 pm: Moonlight Cabin Snowshoe Tour with Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 7 pm: Special Holiday of Lights Lantern Tours
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Après Only: Brian Leven at 7 pm
- Grant’s at The Stowe Village Inn: John Lackard Blues at 6 pm
- Stowe Cider: Live music with Giovanina Bucci from 5 pm to 8 pm
- The Den at Stowe: Apres Ski Party with The Dog Catchers at 1 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- No public meetings are scheduled.
LOCAL HEADLINES
Boston.com: New England has 2 of the most affordable mountain towns in the U.S., according to TripsToDiscover.com
Burlington Free Press: Vermont ranks dead middle among states for ‘winter misery’ according to list maker
Go Stowe: Your New Year’s Resolutions For Traveling in 2024
Stowe Reporter: Lawmakers balance statewide priorities with Stowe’s needs
Stowe Reporter: Housing, flooding top priorities for local House representatives
Stowe Today: Stowe Trails Partnership plans trail upgrades, events in 2024
Stowe Reporter: In Stowe: Snowmelt worsened flood damage, compromised culverts
Wyandotte Daily: Best Things to Do in Stowe – wyandottedaily.com
WHAT’S UP HEADLINES
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
Crosby’s power-play goal in 3rd period sends Penguins to 6-5 win over Bruins
Sidney Crosby scored on the power play to snap a third-period tie and added two assists, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.
Bill Belichick’s last game as Patriots coach could come against Jets, a team he’s forever linked to
When New England hosts New York on Sunday in the season finale for both teams, it will be just over 24 years since Belichick shocked the NFL by resigning as the Jets’ coach on the same morning he was set to be introduced as Bill Parcells’ successor.