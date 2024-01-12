This story was originally published as a What’sUpStowe newsletter. Join those who wake up to our newsletter in their inbox every weekday morning by signing up below.
WEATHER
- High Wind Warning in effect from Jan. 12, 11:00 PM until Jan. 13, 10:00 AM
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Light and variable wind.
- Tonight: Snow, mainly after 4 am. The snow could be heavy at times. Temperature rising to around 33 by 5 am. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.
SUN & MOON
- Sunrise: 7:24 am | Sunset: 4:32 pm | 9 hours and 8 minutes of sun.
- Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.7% lighting.
STOWE MOUNTAIN RESORT
- Overall Snow Conditions: Snow Groomed
- 24-Hour Snowfall: 3” | 48-Hour Snowfall: 4” | 7-Day Snowfall: 26” | Base Depth: 24” | Current Season: 101”
- Today’s Forecast: 14 degrees, Windy | High of 26 degrees | Low of 14 degrees
Check out the Snow Report’s Notes and more here – Snow & Weather Report. Get the latest status on lifts and trails here – Lift and Terrain Status.
THINGS TO DO
- 9:30 am: Meet the Cows Tour at Trapp Family Lodge
- 10 am & 11:30 am, 1:30 pm, 3 pm: Mad River Sled Dog Adventures at Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 11 am: Snowshoe to the Chapel at Trapp Family Lodge
- 1 pm: Snowshoe to the Bierhall at Trapp Family Lodge
- 4 pm: Gourmet Fondue Snowshoe Tour at Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 5 pm: Peach Habanero Cider Release Party with Live Music by AliT at Stowe Cider
- 5:30 pm: Moonlight Cabin Snowshoe Tour at Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 6 pm: Gourmet Fondue Snowshoe Tour at Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Après Only: Brian Leven at 7 pm
- Grant’s at The Stowe Village Inn: Delta Sweet Duo at 7 pm
- Matterhorn: High Summer at 9 pm
- Stowe Cider: Ali T from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Stowe Village Inn: Delta Sweet Duo from 7 pm to 9 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- No public meetings are scheduled.
