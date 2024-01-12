What's Up Stowe | Stowe, Vermont

This story was originally published as a What’sUpStowe newsletter. Join those who wake up to our newsletter in their inbox every weekday morning by signing up below.

Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today; enjoy!

WEATHER

SUN & MOON

  • Sunrise: 7:24 am | Sunset: 4:32 pm | 9 hours and 8 minutes of sun.
  • Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.7% lighting.

STOWE MOUNTAIN RESORT

  • Overall Snow Conditions: Snow Groomed
  • 24-Hour Snowfall: 3” | 48-Hour Snowfall: 4” | 7-Day Snowfall: 26” | Base Depth: 24” | Current Season: 101”
  • Today’s Forecast: 14 degrees, Windy | High of 26 degrees | Low of 14 degrees

Check out the Snow Report’s Notes and more here – Snow & Weather Report. Get the latest status on lifts and trails here – Lift and Terrain Status.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

  • No public meetings are scheduled.

LOCAL HEADLINES

Stowe Reporter: Stowe budget goes up slightly

Stowe Reporter: Community petitions Smuggs for memorial

Stowe Reporter: As climate changes: Making snow key to resorts

Stowe Reporter: State trooper dives into icy pond, rescues drowning child

Stowe Reporter: Stowe Land Trust settles density disagreement with Percy

Stowe Reporter: With ‘the garden’ as motif, Current show explores myriad contemporary issues

Stowe Reporter: Stowe Mountain Resort hires director of skier services

WPTZ: Concerts coming to Vermont and New York in 2024

WHAT’S UP HEADLINES

Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

Alex Pietrangelo scores in OT to lift Knights past Bruins, 2-1

Alex Pietrangelo scored 46 seconds into overtime on a 2-on-1 to give the struggling Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 victory Thursday night over a Boston Bruins team still searching for a victory with a game left on a four-game trip.

Portis, Antetokounmpo spark 25-0 spurt in Bucks’ 135-102 blowout of Celtics

Facing the NBA-leading Boston Celtics got the Milwaukee Bucks to break out of their slump and deliver their most dominating performance of the season.

Gerry Goldstein: If we’re the role models, beware

Although I’m a member of the oldest generation and a bit shaky on computer nuance, you wouldn’t consider me a Luddite – a person who by nature opposes new technology. 

The Patriots don’t just need a new coach. They need a quarterback and talent to put around him

The Patriots need a coach for the first time in almost a quarter century, and they need so much more, too: Belichick’s failure to develop a quarterback to replace Tom Brady — and surround him with talent — is the biggest reason for the struggles that led to a 4-13 record this season and the end of the Belichick era in New England.

Patriots’ ‘partnership’ with Bill Belichick comes to an end after 24 seasons, 6 Super Bowl titles

Bill Belichick had a vision of building the kind of sustained championship football team that had rarely been seen before in the NFL when he was hired by the New England Patriots.

More from What's Up Newp