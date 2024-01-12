This story was originally published as a What’sUpStowe newsletter. Join those who wake up to our newsletter in their inbox every weekday morning by signing up below.

Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today; enjoy!

WEATHER

High Wind Warning in effect from Jan. 12, 11:00 PM until Jan. 13, 10:00 AM

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Snow, mainly after 4 am. The snow could be heavy at times. Temperature rising to around 33 by 5 am. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

SUN & MOON

Sunrise: 7:24 am | Sunset: 4:32 pm | 9 hours and 8 minutes of sun.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.7% lighting.

STOWE MOUNTAIN RESORT

Overall Snow Conditions: Snow Groomed

24-Hour Snowfall: 3” | 48-Hour Snowfall: 4” | 7-Day Snowfall: 26” | Base Depth: 24” | Current Season: 101”

Today’s Forecast: 14 degrees, Windy | High of 26 degrees | Low of 14 degrees

Check out the Snow Report’s Notes and more here – Snow & Weather Report. Get the latest status on lifts and trails here – Lift and Terrain Status.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Après Only: Brian Leven at 7 pm

Grant’s at The Stowe Village Inn: Delta Sweet Duo at 7 pm

Matterhorn: High Summer at 9 pm

Stowe Cider: Ali T from 5 pm to 8 pm

Stowe Village Inn: Delta Sweet Duo from 7 pm to 9 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

No public meetings are scheduled.

LOCAL HEADLINES

Stowe Reporter: Stowe budget goes up slightly

Stowe Reporter: Community petitions Smuggs for memorial

Stowe Reporter: As climate changes: Making snow key to resorts

Stowe Reporter: State trooper dives into icy pond, rescues drowning child

Stowe Reporter: Stowe Land Trust settles density disagreement with Percy

Stowe Reporter: With ‘the garden’ as motif, Current show explores myriad contemporary issues

Stowe Reporter: Stowe Mountain Resort hires director of skier services

WPTZ: Concerts coming to Vermont and New York in 2024

WHAT’S UP HEADLINES

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

Alex Pietrangelo scored 46 seconds into overtime on a 2-on-1 to give the struggling Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 victory Thursday night over a Boston Bruins team still searching for a victory with a game left on a four-game trip.

Facing the NBA-leading Boston Celtics got the Milwaukee Bucks to break out of their slump and deliver their most dominating performance of the season.

Although I’m a member of the oldest generation and a bit shaky on computer nuance, you wouldn’t consider me a Luddite – a person who by nature opposes new technology.

The Patriots need a coach for the first time in almost a quarter century, and they need so much more, too: Belichick’s failure to develop a quarterback to replace Tom Brady — and surround him with talent — is the biggest reason for the struggles that led to a 4-13 record this season and the end of the Belichick era in New England.

Bill Belichick had a vision of building the kind of sustained championship football team that had rarely been seen before in the NFL when he was hired by the New England Patriots.