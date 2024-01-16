In the dynamic landscape of our local real estate market, one prevailing narrative echoes louder than ever—limited inventory. As we delve into the noteworthy transactions of the past week, it becomes evident that sellers are reaping the benefits of this scarcity. The demand for homes has reached unprecedented levels, turning the market into a haven for those looking to make a profitable move. Even with the reality of higher interest rates, the buyer pool has ceased to subside, and appropriately priced listings are finding an incredible amount of momentum.

In this “What Sold” article, we spotlight 11 local listings that successfully changed hands, showcasing the opportunities that await buyers and sellers. Against the backdrop of low inventory, sellers find themselves uniquely positioned to command top dollar for their properties, setting the stage for a robust and competitive market.

If you’re considering a move, now is the opportunity to start preparing for the upcoming spring market. The current conditions create a prime environment for sellers, offering the potential for swift transactions and favorable returns. As a dedicated real estate professional, I am here to guide you through this process, leveraging my expertise to ensure a seamless and successful transition.

Whether you're looking to sell, buy, or navigate the intricacies of the current market, I would love the opportunity to earn your business and make your real estate aspirations a reality.



CLICK HERE TO SEE THE RECENT SALES IN NEWPORT COUNTY



Here’s a look at the recent transactions, with details sourced from the local MLS:

MIDDLETOWN:



165 Reservoir Road Price Sold: $845,000.00 Lot Size: 5,662.0 sq ft Type: Ranch Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 3 full baths / 1 half bath Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 1,385 Days on Market: 62



NEWPORT:



16 Stacey Street Price Sold: $695,000.00 Lot Size: 4,044.0 sq ft Type: Single Family-Attached Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 1 full bath Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 1,375 Days on Market: 59



16 Stacey Street 34 Thurston Avenue Price Sold: $525,000.00 Lot Size: 6,098.0 sq ft Type: Bungalow Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 1 full bath Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 1,179 Days on Market: 64



9 Cherry Street Price Sold: $849,000.00 Lot Size: 4,791.0 sq ft Type: Colonial Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 2 full baths Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 1,200 Days on Market: 90



6 Lucas Avenue & 0 Lucas Avenue Price Sold: $937,500.00 Lot Size: 3,958.0 sq ft Type: Cottage Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 1 full bath Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 1,188 Days on Market: 27



8 Marion Street Price Sold: $830,000.00 Lot Size: 5,478.0 sq ft Type: Ranch Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 1 full bath Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 1,120 Days on Market: 55



9 King Street Price Sold: $1,425,000.00 Lot Size: 3,049.0 sq ft Type: Contemporary Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds / 4 full baths / 1 half bath Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 2,100 Days on Market: 101



PORTSMOUTH:



64 Martens Road Price Sold: $280,000.00 Lot Size: 8,243.0 sq ft Type: Ranch Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds / 1 full bath Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 768 Days on Market: 27



2090 East Main Road Price Sold: $600,000.00 Lot Size: 53,578.0 sq ft Type: Cape Cod Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds / 1 full bath Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 1,368 Days on Market: 89



250 Brownell Lane Price Sold: $570,000.00 Lot Size: 20,123.0 sq ft Type: Raised Ranch Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 2 full baths Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 1,056 Days on Market: 22



TIVERTON:



56 Shore Road Price Sold: $1,100,000.00 Lot Size: 10,000.0 sq ft Type: Cottage Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 1 full bath Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 938 Days on Market: 6



These recent sales exemplify the diverse real estate offerings in Newport County, catering to various preferences and lifestyles. As the market continues to evolve, these transactions provide valuable insights for both prospective buyers and sellers navigating the local housing scene.