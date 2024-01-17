Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of “Arcadia” located at 14 Ninigret Avenue, Watch Hill for $9,000,000.

Donna Simmons represented the sellers, and the buyers were represented by Bill Hecker, both Sales Associates with Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this marks the highest sale statewide in 2024.

Built in 1892, Arcadia was one of the first important properties built in the burgeoning summer community of Watch Hill. It was designed by the New York firm of Tracy Magonigle for one of the early cottage community settlers from Cincinnati, Ohio. Ninigret Avenue was dubbed Cincinnati Row by other summer residents because so many Cincinnati people came to the area from the humid, landlocked summers of the Midwest. Arcadia harkens back to an earlier, more leisurely time with its 72-foot screened porch designed for enjoying ocean breezes and the sounds of the cresting ocean. Arcadia is an estate for the ages with nine bedrooms, many family lounge spaces, and an in-law suite.

“An iconic part of the Watch Hill community,” mentions Donna Simmons. “I am so happy to have helped my clients pass on this spectacular home.”

“I am thrilled to see this home be passed down to the new owners,” adds Bill Hecker. “A special historical summer cottage that is quintessential Watch Hill.”