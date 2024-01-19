The Tiverton Police Department currently needs new officers and is seeking applications from qualified candidates. The department is seeking officers for several positions, including patrol, detectives, narcotics, traffic enforcement, and school resource officer.

To be eligible for the entry-level position, applicants must be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, and have either a high school diploma or a GED. Applicants with two years of college study from an accredited university or two years of honorable active military service are also eligible to apply.

In addition to the entry-level positions, the Tiverton Police Department also accepts applications for post-certified police officers. There is no deadline for applying for the post-certified positions, and applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

All candidates must complete a physical agility test, oral review boards, a background investigation, a psychological examination, and a medical examination during the application process.

The Tiverton Police Department offers several comprehensive benefits, including a 25-year private pension plan, a clothing allowance, and education incentives. Click here to learn more about the Tiverton Police Department.

