Music fans, it’s that time of year again. Newport Folk Festival tickets go on sale Thursday, February 1 at 1:00 PM. For those not in the know, the 10,000 or so tickets available daily will sell out in seconds even though no performer has yet to be announced for the festival. This has been the ritual for the last decade or so for the three-day event at Fort Adams State Park.

Many music fans can’t understand how it sells out so quickly, given that no one knows who is playing. Why would fans drop a considerable amount of money on an unknown lineup? (Single-day tickets are $116, with three-day tix running close to $300.)

One friend suggested it’s a “leap of faith” for fans. However, I would argue it’s just the opposite. It’s more a simple “fact of faith” that fans who have attended the festival over the last couple of decades are 100% certain they will experience an amazing weekend of music.

No one feels like they are taking a risk on tickets. Even if you’re not a big fan of the headliners, with three main stages and a couple of side stages, you’ll surely find many artists you admire and be introduced to new performers over the weekend. Not unlike a rave, you’re buying a ticket for the festival experience, but here, the music is the focus.

At Newport Folk, fans share enthusiasm for the total lineup. Seats in the fort are filled moments after the gate opens. The only late arrivals to the day-long festival are those who unfortunately get caught in the traffic nightmare that inevitably occurs by late morning on festival days. NFF fans are totally committed, focused on the music, and generally police themselves regarding excessive talking, filming, or other distractions.

At Newport, the “headliners” blend into the overall bill. “A list” performers leave egos at the gate, and notably, most artists seem quite relaxed in the seaside festival environment. Last year’s festival included half of the best-selling duo of all time (John Oates) playing a set of blues on a small stage, while less well-known bands played the larger stages.

Much of the buzz around the festival can be attributed to the leadership team headed by Executive Producer Jay Sweet. Following in the footsteps of festival founder George Wein, Sweet has focused on putting the legacy of the festival ahead of any single artist or band, a strategic decision that has only strengthened the event.

In fact, organizers typically avoid announcing big names – they’d rather surprise fans than distract from other artists’ sets. That’s what happened when Joni Mitchell appeared in 2022 and when Dolly Parton thrilled the crowd in 2019. The same for legends like Roger Waters, Chaka Khan, Paul Simon, or superstar James Taylor, who was a last-minute sub for Noah Kahan last summer. At Newport, there’s never one artist who steals the show.

Except maybe Joni Mitchell.

That moment, when Mitchell took the stage in a “Joni Jam,” was a complete surprise to those in attendance – and certainly one of the most transcendent moments in modern popular music history. (The album that resulted, Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live] is a favorite for a 2024 Grammy Award.) But remember, no one bought a ticket to see Joni Mitchell that day, and although the festival can’t possibly bring that type of historic performance every year, it’s those moments that gain the trust of festival fans.

One more thing that distinguishes Newport from other popular festivals also begins soon. The artists are typically announced one by one, in no particular order, 2-3 times per week on social media. By announcing artists gradually in the months leading up to the July fest, all performers, including those listed in small print on other festival posters, get equal billing. It’s all part of the egalitarian spirit of this festival.

There will undoubtedly be many disappointed fans when tickets sell out later this week. (Click here for information on the waiting list.) The good news, the music scene is alive and well in southern New England. There are several other outstanding festivals including Rhythm & Roots over Labor Day Weekend and the free Rhode Island Folk Festival in late August. And if all goes according to plan, the Bold Point Pavilion in East Providence will be ready to host national touring acts on warm summer evenings next summer.

