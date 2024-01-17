While Gov. Dan McKee said a few weeks ago that it was his intent to present a “more constrained” budget to the General Assembly, his State of the State address alluded to hundreds of millions of dollars in additional spending, including a number of bond issues.

The governor was vague about many of his proposals, all of which will come to light tomorrow (Thursday) when he presents his budget proposal to the General Assembly, triggering what is surely to be several months of debate and compromise.

Here’s what we learned about spending in the governor’s State of the State: