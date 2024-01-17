While Gov. Dan McKee said a few weeks ago that it was his intent to present a “more constrained” budget to the General Assembly, his State of the State address alluded to hundreds of millions of dollars in additional spending, including a number of bond issues.
The governor was vague about many of his proposals, all of which will come to light tomorrow (Thursday) when he presents his budget proposal to the General Assembly, triggering what is surely to be several months of debate and compromise.
Here’s what we learned about spending in the governor’s State of the State:
- The governor said his budget proposal will include $15 million for math and English Language Arts coaching for students and professional development for teachers.
- While not a specific spending proposal, he said was setting a goal of raising per capita income by $20,000 in six years. He said he would role out his “game plan” for raising incomes within the next 100 days.
- He said the budget would make key investments in education, small businesses, and health care, without “raising broad-based taxes.” McKee did not specify the amount or where the money would come from, or whether this increase would be paid by any targeted taxes or fees.
- He is proposing a $100 million housing production bond.
- The budget, McKee said, will include $135 million “in investments to increase health care provider rates and support the behavioral health needs of Rhode Islanders”. Rhode Island, like many states – but perhaps more pronounced here – is suffering a significant primary care physician shortage. Health care provider rates in Rhode Island are significantly less than neighboring states. McKee said he will sign an executive order that develops a health care working group, focusing on the new State Health Lab, and the growth of the state’s life sciences industry.
- He talked of plans to quadruple the enrollment of the Cybersecurity Institute at Rhode Island College, reaching 1,000 students in five years. He did not reference costs.
- McKee also said he plans to propose lowering the corporate minimum tax from $400 to $350, still a hundred dollars higher than Connecticut.
- He said the budget would include $5 million for infrastructure programs.
- McKee also said he plans a bond issue to build a new State Archives and History Center. While he did not specify costs, a few weeks ago, appearing on WBLQ with Frank Prosnitz on WBLQ radio. He estimated the cost at $60 to $100 million, with 60 percent covered by the bond and the remainder through philanthropy.
