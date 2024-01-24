The Salve Regina University Dance Program is gearing up for a new production, Rhythms & Sounds, this February. The production is a collaboration with guest artists Kimberley Cooper and Maurice Watson, and features choreography by faculty members Haley Andrews, Carlos R. A. Jones, Ashley Omisore, and Mekbul Tahir.

The show is described as a journey of propulsive rhythms and soulful sounds, featuring choreography that reflects the syncopated vernacular of Black American dance, African, Afro-Cuban, and Ethiopian movements. The production is a powerful exploration of culture through dance and is sure to be a hit with audiences of all ages.

Rhythms & Sounds will take place at the Casino Theatre on 9 Freebody St. on February 8 and 9, at 7:30 p.m., and on February 10, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

More information about the performance can be found on the Salve Regina website at https://www.salve.edu/dance.

