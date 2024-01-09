The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) anticipates that it may need to restrict access to some or all of its bridges late tonight and into tomorrow morning due to high winds.

RITBA is responsible for the Newport Pell, Mount Hope, Jamestown Verrazzano and Sakonnet River Bridges.

According to RITBA’s website, traveling may be restricted under the following circumstances;

Wind Warnings – When sustained wind speeds exceed 30 mph for a continuous period of 15 minutes or more and/ or wind gusts persistently exceed 30 mph over a period of 15 minutes, operators of high-profile vehicles are advised to use caution while traveling across the bridge. Level 1 Wind Restrictions – When sustained wind speeds exceed 50 mph for a continuous period of 15 minutes or more; and/or wind gusts persistently exceed 50 mph over a period of 15 minutes, high profile vehicles (i.e. box trucks/trailers), and house trailers/RVs are prohibited from travel across the bridge. Law enforcement personnel may also prohibit any other vehicle from travelling the bridge at their discretion. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around. Level 2 Wind Restrictions – When sustained wind speeds exceed 60 mph for a continuous period of 15 minutes or more; and/or wind gusts persistently exceed 60 mph over a period of 15 minutes, only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, and commercial buses are permitted to cross the bridge. All other vehicles, including those under Level 1 Wind Restrictions, are prohibited from travel across the bridge. Law enforcement personnel may also prohibit any other vehicle from travelling the bridge at their discretion. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around. Traffic Holds/Bridge Closure – When sustained wind speeds exceed 70 mph for a continuous period of 15 minutes or more or wind gusts persistently exceed 70 mph over a period of 15 minutes, a bridge may be closed to all traffic. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around. Winter Weather Conditions – If travel over a bridge becomes hazardous due to winter weather conditions(snow/ice), closure will be considered. The decision to close a bridge will be made after consulting the Rhode Island State Police. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.

Updates on bridge conditions and closures will be posted on ritba.org, on Facebook and on” X” at @riezpass.

For more information on RITBA weather restriction guidelines, click here.