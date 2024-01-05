The RI State House Visitor’s Center and Gift Shop, a division of the Rhode Island Department of State, will host local author Bob Curley for a signing of his new book, Secret Rhode Island: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure, on January 9, 2024.

A connoisseur of odd and interesting facts, Rhode Island resident Robert Curley is the author of 100 Things to Do in Rhode Island Before You Die and 100 Things to Do in the Caribbean Before You Die; owner of RhodyTravel.com; and a frequent contributor to local publications like Rhode Island Monthly, Providence Monthly, and Newport Life. Robert writes about travel, culture, history, and tourism both locally and internationally.

The book signing will take place on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. outside of the RI State House Visitor’s Center and Gift Shop, which is located on the first floor of the Rhode Island State House (82 Smith Street, Providence, RI).

The RI State House Visitor’s Center and Gift Shop will be open to the public during the signing. Secret Rhode Island: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure will be available for purchase.

The RI State House Visitor’s Center and Gift Shop is located on the first floor of the Rhode Island State House and welcomes visitors from Rhode Island and around the world. The Visitor’s Center and Gift Shop provides information about Rhode Island’s rich and diverse history and the offers a variety of souvenirs to commemorate a State House visit.

Souvenirs and Rhode Island-themed gifts are also available online at https://rishgiftshop.com/.