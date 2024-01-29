Today, Rhode Island PBS announced Jamestown as the next stop for its Our Town documentary series and community project.

Residents, business owners, organizations, and schools with stories to share about Jamestown are invited to volunteer as filmmakers and storytellers for the documentary.

Part documentary film, community-building initiative, and fundraising effort, each edition of the Our Town series offers a collection of historical events, local traditions, and personal memoirs from a Rhode Island town.

Scheduled as the 18th installment in the series, Our Town: Jamestown will showcase the community’s unique experiences, untold stories, and hidden gems.

Rhode Island PBS will host an informational Zoom meeting on February 15 at 5:30 pm for those interested in participating. Attendees will gain insights into the production process, contribute ideas for subjects and locations to be featured in the documentary, and receive detailed information about the timetable and submission deadlines from Rhode Island PBS staff.

Local business owners are also encouraged to attend the meeting to explore opportunities for promotion and sponsorship related to Our Town: Jamestown.

Participation is open to all, regardless of age or experience, and no cost or compensation exists. For those with a story to tell but no camera to capture it, Rhode Island PBS has equipment to lend by appointment.

Rhode Island PBS will offer technical advice throughout the project and edit the footage to create the final documentary for broadcast and digital release. Our Town: Jamestown is set to premiere in September 2024.

For more information about Our Town: Jamestown, visit ripbs.org/ourtown.

Interested residents may call project director Jodi Mesolella at 401-222-3636, extension 209, project producer Ross Lippman at extension 413, or email ourtown@ripbs.org. Business owners interested in Our Town: Jamestown sponsorship opportunities may contact Kristen Haffenreffer at extension 339 or email khaffenreffer@ripbs.org.