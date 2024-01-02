The Rhode Island Department of State Elections Division announced today that mail ballot applications are now available for voters who will be participating in the Presidential Preference Primary.

Registered voters who have a valid Rhode Island driver’s license or State identification card can request a mail ballot by filling out a mail ballot application form online, or by requesting a paper copy. All voters who request a mail ballot will receive a physical, printed ballot.

The Rhode Island Department of State first launched the online mail ballot application portal for the special elections in 2023. Nearly 7,000 voters used the portal.

The deadline to register to vote and update voter information in order to be eligible to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary is March 3, 2024. The deadline to request a mail ballot is March 12, 2024.

To learn more about voter registration and the mail ballot process, click here.

The Presidential Preference Primary is scheduled to be held on April 2, 2024. Information about candidates, delegates, and deadlines can be found on the Rhode Island Department of State’s website.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.