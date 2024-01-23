The Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS) has announced the launch of the Eat Well, Be Well Pilot Rewards Program with Stop & Shop and Walmart as part of a statewide effort to support healthy eating habits and combat food insecurity in the state.

DHS is seeking to make fresh and healthy foods more affordable for those who rely on SNAP benefits with the $25 incentive. Up to $25 in additional SNAP funds can be awarded per month for eligible fruits and vegetables purchased at all Stop & Shop locations in the state. For customers at Walmart, the discount applies to any SNAP fruit, vegetable, or herb purchases.

“We’re proud to team up with the Department of Human Services to initiate a pilot program to shape a healthier future for Rhode Islanders,” said Dr. Amy Nunn, Executive Director of Rhode Island Public Health Institute. “This life-changing initiative signifies a positive shift, ensuring easier access to healthier food options, especially for those who need it most. Our research underscores the pivotal role of SNAP incentives in making healthy choices more affordable. With enthusiastic anticipation, we set our sights on scaling the program, creating greater access and impact for hundreds of thousands.”

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used during this story’s creation and/or editing. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.