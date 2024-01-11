New laws aim to prevent lead poisoning, a condition that can be fatal to children. The Rhode Island Department of Health will lead the new effort.

The state Attorney General’s Office released new guidance for landlords about their responsibilities under the new laws.

“Every child in every home in Rhode Island deserves to be safe from lead poisoning, and these laws will help us end childhood lead poisoning in our state once and for all,” said Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Neronha says the new laws will ensure landlords comply with existing lead laws. The new laws include:

A law that requires landlords to register their rental units with a statewide registry.

A law that allows tenants to sue their landlords if their home is not safe from lead paint.

A law that requires landlords to obtain lead certificates for their pre-1978 rental units, regardless of the number of units in the building.

A law that allows tenants to pay their rent into an escrow account when their unit is not compliant with lead hazard risk reduction laws.

A law that allows tenants affected by lead poisoning to recover up to three times their actual monetary damages if their landlord has violated lead safety laws.

The state says more than 65 housing units have been fixed as a result of investigations and lawsuits.

“Three of these new laws stem from our Office’s increased involvement in lead enforcement, and do not impose any new requirements. Rather, they work to ensure landlords comply with the requirements already in place and take the necessary steps to keep Rhode Islanders safe. I am very grateful to the community of legislators, advocates and stakeholders who helped pass these crucial laws,” Neronha said.

“Last session the General Assembly acted to protect renters and penalize landlords who fail to comply with lead-safety laws,” said Senator Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. “I want to thank the lawmakers who sponsored and championed these bills, starting with our new Senate Majority Whip, Valerie Lawson, my fellow senators Tiara Mack and Jonathon Acosta and our colleagues in the House: Deputy Minority Whip Mia Ackerman, Rep. David Morales, Rep. Matthew Dawson and Rep. Brandon Voas. I also want to thank Attorney General Neronha and his staff for providing critical leadership on lead hazard mitigation, including taking action to hold negligent property owners accountable.”

“The effects of lead poisoning on children are severe and long-lasting, and the worst part is that lead poisoning is entirely preventable,” said House Deputy Majority Whip Ackerman (D-Dist. 45, Cumberland, Lincoln). “I was very proud to join my partners in the legislature to enact laws to ensure that Rhode Island children are protected from these avoidable dangers, and I am thrilled that Attorney General Neronha has issued guidance to ensure compliance with the new legislation. All children deserve to grow and thrive in a lead-free environment.”

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.