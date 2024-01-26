The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is currently accepting applications for grants that will help to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops grown in the state.

The funding for the grants, which are being made available through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP), is expected to reach $270,000 and will be awarded to projects that can help to increase the demand for specialty crops.

Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, and nursery crops that are considered to be high-risk, low-profit crops. The DEM is hoping that the grants will help to reduce the risk for farmers growing these crops and help to ensure a sustainable supply for the industry.

There is no maximum grant award and no cost-sharing or matching requirement is required for the projects that are being considered. The average grant award is expected to be between $35,000 and $50,000. All of the projects are subject to the availability of funds and cannot be expended past a date of Sept. 30, 2024.

Applications for the grants are currently open and will be accepted through Feb. 28, 2024. For more information on how to apply, please click here.