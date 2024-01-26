Photo via The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is currently accepting applications for grants that will help to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops grown in the state.

The funding for the grants, which are being made available through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP), is expected to reach $270,000 and will be awarded to projects that can help to increase the demand for specialty crops.

Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, and nursery crops that are considered to be high-risk, low-profit crops. The DEM is hoping that the grants will help to reduce the risk for farmers growing these crops and help to ensure a sustainable supply for the industry.

There is no maximum grant award and no cost-sharing or matching requirement is required for the projects that are being considered. The average grant award is expected to be between $35,000 and $50,000. All of the projects are subject to the availability of funds and cannot be expended past a date of Sept. 30, 2024.

Applications for the grants are currently open and will be accepted through Feb. 28, 2024. For more information on how to apply, please click here.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. He has been involved with the award-winning local news website since shortly after its launch in 2012, leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Ryan has spent 38 years living in Rhode Island, and after making Newport his home for more than a decade, he recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia to support his wife's career opportunity. Despite this move, Ryan continues to focus solely on What'sUpNewp and travels back to Newport at least once a month. He is dedicated to building the site into the go-to news source for Newport and beyond. Ryan is also a member of several organizations, including the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals.