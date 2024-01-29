The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) has announced that 60 to 80 middle school students will have the opportunity to receive $600 scholarships to enroll in summer arts classes.

Donations from the Textron Charitable Trust, the Ocean State Charities Trust, PPAC’s Annual Fund donors, and WPRI 12 made the Arts Scholarships program possible. The program is open to students entering grades 6 through 8 or home schooled equivalent in Rhode Island. Applicants must be interested in the arts and demonstrate need, financial, or otherwise.

arts scholarship

“When the Marketing Department and the Community Outreach Committee established the ARTS Scholarships program in 1996, we chose to focus on students in middle school since it is a time in their lives when they are developing their interests and passions,” said P.J. Prokop, Director of Marketing at PPAC. “As of this year, more than 700 ARTS Scholarships have been awarded! We encourage artists in the sixth through eighth grade to apply to be part of the program; it’s a wonderful opportunity. We are grateful to the Textron Charitable Trust for their continued leadership in supporting the Scholarships.”

A panel of judges will select students based on their written statements, samples of artwork or performance, a recommendation from a teacher or advisor, and an indication of need. Some students may also receive special memorial Scholarships supported by the DePietro, O’Donnell, and Ragosta families.

Applications for the Arts Scholarships program are open now through Wednesday, March 20, 2024. More information can be found on the ARTS Scholarships website.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used during this story’s creation and/or editing. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.