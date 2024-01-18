A Providence man will spend time in prison after he was found guilty of assault and firearms charges for shooting an 18-year-old convenience store clerk.

Emmanuel Narcisse, 21, was found guilty on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, following a four-day jury trial. The assault took place on October 1, 2020, at GI Joe’s Convenience Store on Smith Street in Providence.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the victim was working at the store when two people went inside and left without paying for an item. The victim confronted one of the people outside the store and a fight began. The victim told police that two more people then joined the fight, and one of them shot him in the leg. The suspect then fired a gun into the victim’s car before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance footage from the inside and outside the store was released that corroborated the victim’s story. Detectives were able to identify Narcisse as the suspect and he was arrested on December 20, 2020.

“Here we have yet another case at the intersection of the availability of firearms and those who seek to use them to violent ends,” said Attorney General Peter Neronha. “This defendant used a gun to resolve a fistfight, and luckily, the victim survived to help bring his shooter to justice. I want to thank the Providence Police and the prosecutors in my office for their hard work and collaboration in this case and in countless others.”

Narcisse is being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions and a sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used during this story’s creation and/or editing. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.