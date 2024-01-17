Newport City Council will host a Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 6:30 pm in the Council Chamber at Newport City Hall.

The meeting is open to the public. Here’s a look at what’s on the docket.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

JANUARY 24, 2024

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on January 24, 2024 at 6:30 p.m., City Hall, Council Chambers, Newport, RI 02840

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the Boards and Commissions Interviews held January 6, 2024 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1. Irish American Athletic Club, d/b/a Not Your Grandma’s Bingo, 642 Thames St.; January 28, 2024 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

2. Emeline McKeoun, d/b/a Newport Winterfest, Newport Art Museum, Cushing Building; February 24, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

3. Newport Life Magazine, d/b/a Newport Wedding Show, Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling, 293 Connell Highway & Rosecliff Mansion; February 25, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

4. Irish American Athletic Club, d/b/a Drag Me to Lunch, 642 Thames St.; March 24, 2024 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

5. Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Summer Art Party, Newport Art Museum; July 12, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

6. R.I. Arts Foundation at Newport, Inc., d/b/a Newport Classical Music Festival, King Park Gazebo; July 4, 2024 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

7. R.I. Arts Foundation at Newport, Inc., d/b/a Newport Classical Music Festival, The Breakers; July 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 2024 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

8. R.I. Arts Foundation at Newport, Inc., d/b/a Newport Classical Music Festival, The Elms; July 9, 11 and 17, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

9. R.I. Arts Foundation at Newport, Inc., d/b/a Newport Classical Music Festival, Newport Art Museum; July 10, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

10. R.I. Arts Foundation at Newport, Inc., d/b/a Newport Classical Music Festival, The Chinese Tea House; July 12 & 19, 2024 from 5:15 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

11. R.I. Arts Foundation at Newport, Inc., d/b/a Newport Classical Music Festival, Redwood Library and Athenaeum; July 14, 2024 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

12. R.I. Arts Foundation at Newport, Inc., d/b/a Newport Classical Music Festival, Castle Hill Mansion and Inn; July 16, 2024 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

13. RI Arts Foundation at Newport, Inc., d/b/a/ Newport Classical Music Festival, The Colony House; July 21, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

14. Newport Design Festival, LLC, d/b/a Newport Design Week, 115 Narragansett Ave.; July 25, 26 & 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

15. Historic Wharves, d/b/a Newport International Boat Show, layout attached; September 12-15, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

c. Tattoo License Renewal, Owner/Operator, Jennifer Clinch Guertin, d/b/a Anchor Steam Tattoo Gallery, 44 Broadway

d. Bingo License, Daily, Irish American Athletic Club, 642 Thames St, January 28, 2024

e. Communication from Dennis Sullivan, re: Requesting permission to be the sole vendor at the 68th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 16, 2024 (Approve)

f. 2023 Annual Reports:

1. Henderson Home

2. Zoning Board of Review

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Mobile Food Cart (MFEC) License, Renewal, The Newport Lobster Shack Group Cooperative, d/b/a Newport Lobster Shack, 150 Long Wharf

3. Victualing License, Renewal, MMKJR, Inc., d/b/a A-1 Pizza, 306 Broadway

4. Victualing License, Renewal, Ash Mart, Inc., d/b/a Ash Mart, 2 Carroll Ave.

5. Victualing License, Renewal, Bellevue Boards, LLC, d/b/a Bellevue Boards, 84 Broadway

6. Victualing License, Renewal, The Nitro Bar, LLC, d/b/a Nitro Bar, The, 404 Thames St.

7. Victualing License, Renewal, The Nitro Bar, LLC, d/b/a Nitro Bar, The, 2 Pond Ave.

8. Entertainment License, Expansion, Class B (outdoors), Carpe Noctem Restaurant, LLC, d/b/a Fifth Element, to expand the entertainment by adding an outdoor skating rink at 105 Broadway Monday through Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Hearing)

9. Entertainment License, New, Class A (indoor) & Class B (outdoor), The Quencher Newport, LLC, d/b/a The Quencher Newport, 95 Long Wharf, indoors Sunday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and second floor deck Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Hearing)- continued from January 10, 2024

10. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Council Liaison Updates

Appointments

Planning Board– Patricia Antonelli (3-year term expires 10/31/2024)

RESOLUTIONS

11. ~ Memorandum from City Solicitor Christopher J. Behan, Esq.

Approving the Easement Benefiting 50 Washington Square Property for the Installation of a Subterranean Vault in the Sidewalk on the South Side of Farewell Street Sidewalk Abutting the 50 Washington Square Property

COMMUNICATIONS

12. Communication from the Town of Jamestown, re: Gould Island Presentation

13. Council Priorities Dashboard

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

14. Memorandum from the Director of Planning and Development RE: Updates on Resolutions Nos. 2023-10, 2023-11, 2023-12; Submittal of Work Plan and Budget, Resolution No. 2023-09

15. Memorandum from the City Manager, re: Soil Stockpile and Landfill at Rogers

16. Action Item #6226/24 – re: Soil Stockpile at Rogers Testing Report

17. Action Item #6227/24 – re: CRMC File No. 2021-05-075 – Revised Application of Susan LaChapelle Ropolo – 80 Washington Street – Residential Boating Facility

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F-1 Daily Liquor License, R.I. Arts Foundation at Newport, Inc., d/b/a Newport Classical, The Breakers; July 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 2024 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Application of Radish Patch, LLC, d/b/a Hooked, 580 Thames St. Unit A102, holder of a Class BL alcoholic beverage license to transfer ownership and location to Yagi Noodles, LLC, d/b/a Yagi Noodles, 20 & 22 Long Wharf Mall (Hearing)

Adjourn- January 17, 2024

Laura C. Swistak, CMC City Clerk