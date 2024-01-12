Wondering what homes are available for sale here in Newport County? Each week, WhatsUpNewp posts a list of public open houses. This weekend there is a diverse selection of listings featuring properties across Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. Here’s your guide to the upcoming weekend:

Saturday, January 13th, 2024:

202 Long Highway, Little Compton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $549,000 Open House Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

1 Granada Terrace, Middletown Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Price: $684,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

300 Vaucluse Avenue, Middletown Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4.5 Price: $2,499,000 Open House Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

259 Gibbs Avenue #5, Newport Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $515,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

140 Redwood Road, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $649,000 Open House Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

39 Morningside Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3.5 Price: $1,400,000 Open House Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

99 Mill Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $649,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

24 Willow Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 5.5 Price: $1,750,000 Open House Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

40 Soares Drive, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $889,900 Open House Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

22 Willow Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4.5 Price: $1,599,999 Open House Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

137 Prospect Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $1,050,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

960 East Road, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.5 Price: $449,000 Open House Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

48 Ash Avenue, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $375,000 Open House Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

1886 Main Road, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $895,000 Open House Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM



Sunday, January 14th, 2024:

766 Indian Avenue, Middletown Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 5.5 Price: $3,995,000 Open House Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

1 Granada Terrace, Middletown Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Price: $684,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

23 Clinton Street, Newport Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $1,849,900 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

38 Dudley Avenue, Newport Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $689,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

14 Barney Street, Newport Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3.5 Price: $1,279,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

90 Rhode Island Avenue #7, Newport Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 0 (Studio) Bathrooms: 1 Price: $249,900 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

1230 East Main Road, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $529,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

5 Fourth Street, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.5 Price: $129,900 Open House Time: 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

40 Soares Drive, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $889,900 Open House Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

129 Gormley Avenue, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $449,000 Open House Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

48 Ash Avenue, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $375,000 Open House Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

39 Hilton Street, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $350,000 Open House Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

837 East Road, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $575,000 Open House Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM



