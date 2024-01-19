We are now nearly 3 weeks into the promising year of 2024, and the real estate market in Newport County is buzzing with activity, offering a unique landscape for both buyers and sellers. The recent resurgence in buyer engagement is particularly noteworthy, as individuals who had previously observed from the sidelines are now actively participating in the search for their dream homes.

One of the key catalysts for this newfound enthusiasm is the favorable shift in mortgage rates. Throughout most of 2023, potential buyers navigated a market where rates presented challenges. However, as we enter the early months of 2024, rates have become more approachable, making homeownership a realistic and enticing prospect. This shift has ignited a sense of optimism among buyers, propelling them to explore the diverse and exciting properties available in Newport County. Limited inventory continues to drive prices and lack of available options is handcuffing a lot of potential buyers into waiting for the right opportunity. Sellers are seeing an incredible return for their assets, when priced appropriately, and if you’re considering making a real estate related move in 2024 – I would love the opportunity to earn your business.

Join us as we delve into this vibrant real estate scene during our weekly ‘On The Market’ segment. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or an experienced investor, now is the opportune moment to make your move. The possibilities are solid this weekend, and your dream home may be just around the corner.

For more information on these listings or for any real estate-related needs, please contact our preferred partner, Tyler Bernadyn, co-owner of RE/MAX Results. He can be reached at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.



TAKE A LOOK AT THE ACTIVE LISTINGS IN NEWPORT COUNTY



Saturday, January 20th, 2024:

53 Conanicus Avenue #6B, Jamestown Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $2,675,000 Open House Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM



202 Long Highway, Little Compton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $549,000 Open House Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM



300 Vaucluse Avenue, Middletown Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4.5 Price: $2,499,000 Open House Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM



10 Reardon Drive, Middletown Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $495,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM



15 Clarke Street #8 & 13B, Newport Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3.5 Price: $1,690,000 Open House Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM



92 Greenfield Avenue, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $499,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM



1230 East Main Road, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $529,000 Open House Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM



24 Willow Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 5.5 Price: $1,699,000 Open House Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM



22 Willow Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4.5 Price: $1,550,000 Open House Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM



40 Soares Drive, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $889,900 Open House Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM



192 Spring Hill Road, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $975,000 Open House Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM



Sunday, January 21st, 2024: