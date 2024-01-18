Welcome to 10 Reardon Drive, a delightful single-level, 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom ranch nestled in the heart of Middletown, Rhode Island. Centrally located just off Aquidneck Avenue, this home presents a wonderful opportunity to embrace comfortable, low-maintenance living in a serene neighborhood. The house has been well maintained by the current owner, who is moving cross country for work, and the home is move-in-ready with the option to convey fully furnished as well. 10 Reardon Drive is currently the only single-family home on the market in Middletown that is priced under $675,000.



Key features include an incredible location, and the home is situated on a spacious 9,000+ square foot lot, 10 offering the perfect blend of convenience and tranquility. The property’s location is advantageous, with a short distance to both the middle school and high school. Additionally, a quick 5-minute drive will take you to the beach, enhancing the overall appeal of this home.

10 Reardon Drive Middletown, RI 02842-5249



The single-level layout of this charming ranch ensures practicality and accessibility. With three bedrooms and updated bathroom, this home is designed for easy living. The potential for instant equity presents itself with the opportunity for a small kitchen upgrade.

The fully fenced backyard provides a private retreat for various activities, be it play, entertainment, or accommodating pets. A storage shed adds functionality, offering a space to stow personal possessions conveniently, and the driveway allows for plenty of parking. Enjoy the convenience of town water, town sewer, and gas heat for utilities.

10 Reardon Drive Middletown, RI 02842-5249



This property presents a unique opportunity with an assumable VA Loan at an attractive 3.49% rate, available to qualified parties. Take advantage of this favorable financing option as you make this charming ranch your new home. Private showings for 10 Reardon Drive begin on Friday, providing you with an exclusive chance to explore this wonderful property. Open Houses will be held over the weekend, on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON 10 REARDON DRIVE



Don’t miss the opportunity to experience firsthand the charm and comfort this home offers. For more information or to schedule a private tour, please reach out to our dedicated real estate partner:

Tyler Bernadyn

RE/MAX Results

Phone: 401-241-1851

Email: TylerB@resultswithremax.com

Embrace affordable living in Middletown and seize the chance to make 10 Reardon Drive your new home.