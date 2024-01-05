Sara “Sally” Elizabeth Cosgrove

East Providence, RI – Sara “Sally” Elizabeth Cosgrove, 88, of East Providence, Rhode Island, died on January 1, 2024.

She was the wife of the late John Cosgrove, and mother of the late Kevin R. Cosgrove.

Born in Norfolk, VA on January 31, 1935, She was the daughter of George Twaddle and Clifton (Holloman) Laurie.

Sally was very active in her church community and was an avid reader. You could always find her curled up with a good book and a cup of tea.

She is survived by her children; Thomas (Arlene Placer) Cosgrove of Manalapan, NJ, Michael (Karen) Cosgrove of San Antonio, TX, John (Suzanne) Cosgrove Jr of Tiverton, RI, Elizabeth Cosgrove (Christopher Flynn) of Southington CT and Christina (Adam) Long of Swansea, MA.

She is predeceased by her grandson David Cosgrove. Others are Peter Cosgrove, Petra and Erin Cosgrove, Tsehn Kuch and Robin Cosgrove, Sara Flynn and Erin Long. She has many great and great-great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday January 10, 2024, from 4-7 pm in Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday January 11, 2024 at 9:00am in the funeral home, with her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Road in Portsmouth.

Burial will follow in Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Avenue in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave Floor 17 Chicago, Il 60601, or to Athena Rhode Island Hospice, 300 Toll Gate Road Warwick, RI 02886.