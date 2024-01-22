Rosemarie (Lozito) Nash, 84, of Middletown, RI died peacefully at home on January 20, 2024. She was born in Newport, RI on September 21, 1939, the youngest daughter of six children to Concetto and Concetta Lozito. Rosemarie was raised in Newport and earned her diploma as a Registered Nurse from Newport Hospital School of Nursing before later receiving her bachelor’s in nursing and a master’s from Salve Regina University. She had an accomplished nursing career at Newport Hospital where she was manager of Maternal Child Health and was instrumental in developing its Birthing Center. Rosemarie was much beloved by her fellow nurses and other hospital colleagues.

Family was most important to Rosemarie. She loved spending time with her husband, four children, nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren as well as her large extended family. She loved a good joke and was quick to laugh. She also enjoyed the beach, traveling, playing tennis and sailing. Her travels with her husband Jim and family took her to Europe, the Caribbean, and much of the US. Rosemarie took a genuine interest in all those who she had the pleasure of meeting and truly saw the good in all people.

Rosemarie is survived by loving husband of 63 years, James “Jim,” and their four children: James of Waltham, MA, Justin (Jane) of Mansfield, MA, Daniel (Karen) of Southport, CT, and Mary Dana (Rudy Borgueta) of Portsmouth, RI; nine grandchildren: Bryden Dana of Orange, NH, Alexander Dana of New York City, and Kathryn Rose Mahoney of Newport; Hanna Nash of Boston and Sara Nash of Washington, DC; Victoria Nash of Portland, ME, Cameron Nash of Boston, MA, Everett Nash of Boston, MA, and Tyler Nash of Southport, CT; and five great grandchildren. She is also leaves behind her sister Serafina DeAscentis of Newport and pre-deceased by her brother Carlo Lozito and sisters Salvatrice (Sally) Jenkins, Mary Bellagamba, and Anna Springett.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Additional visiting will be on Saturday, January 27 at 9:00 am at Memorial Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Browns Lane, Middletown.

For more information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Rosemarie to the Visting Nurse Home & Hospice of Newport County or the Alzheimer’s Association.