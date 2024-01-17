Robert W. Leary, 77, of Exeter passed away Friday, December 29th. He was born in Newport, Rhode Island to his loving parents, the late George and Cecelia F. (Pomilla) Leary.

Known to everyone as Bob, he was a 1964 graduate of Rogers High School in Newport. He served in the Army National Guard from 1965 to 1971 and was a patrolman on the Newport Police Department from 1967 to 1972.

Bob left the force to work for the family business, Leary Oil Company in Newport, RI. He also worked as a director of substance abuse prevention programs for the U.S. Navy. Most recently, he was a home heating inspector for Petro Home Services prior to retiring in 2022.

He loved cars and driving, owning numerous cars and trucks over the years, listening to 1950’s doo-wop music and spending time with family and friends. Bob had 41 years of sobriety.

Bob is survived by his two children, Carolyn M. St. Lawrence (Joseph) and Robert W. Leary II (Laura Bliss); three step-daughters, Stacie Holbrook-Hodde (Robert), Jillian Rivers, and Jennifer Holbrook; and his brother, Thomas G. Leary (Peggy). He will also be missed by his 12 grandchildren, his nieces, and nephew.

He is predeceased by his fiancé, Ann Holbrook, and his sister, Virginia (Leary) Hudson.

Funeral services are respectfully omitted.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Lung Association in Bob’s memory.