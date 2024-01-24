Margaret “Peg” Mary Frazier passed away peacefully on 1/ 14 / 2024 surrounded by people who loved her. Peg lived to the ripe old age of 90 years old. Peg was born on 9/3/1933 at Lying-in Hospital in Providence, which is now Woman and Infants. She was the daughter of the late George H. Frazier and Clara L. (Hicks) Frazier. Peg grew up in Tiverton. At age 3, Peg was placed at Miss Rooney’s Foster home in Tiverton where she spent several years before moving to Ryan’s Foster Home in Tiverton. In 1951, Peg became a resident of the Ladd School in Exeter where she lived for 20 years until 1971. Peg then moved to a semi-independent apartment program at the Festival Field Apartments in Newport. She finally moved to Chapel Street Apartments in Newport where she lived until 2021. The one thing that Peg took pride in was being able to take care of herself.

The day came when Peg needed a little more assistance. She moved into the James L. Maher Center’s Woods Street/New Meadow Group Homes in Bristol. There she enjoyed the companionship of four other women and 24-hour staff support. Peg was a wonderful addition to the home. Peg could always be found reading her books while sitting in her favorite recliner. Peg enjoyed community outings such as going to the library, Newport Creamery, a day of shopping or going bowling with her housemates. She loved getting her nails painted and being pampered. Peg looked forward to performing in the Maher Center’s annual Christmas in Sign production. She was one of the original performers in the inaugural production back in the 80’s. Peg continued to perform each year, including the 2023 event.

Back in the day, Peg was well known for her deviled eggs that were a feature of the Aktion Club parties she attended while living independently. Peg was also a long-time bird owner, always having a pair of parakeets that were her favorite companions. Peg was soft spoken and always had a smile on her face. Everyone who knew Peg knew she was something special. She will be missed.

Funeral services for Peg will be held, Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 10:00am in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375Broadway, Newport, RI, visitation will follow from 10:30 am to 12:00pm.

Her burial will be private.