Manuel Arsenault, beloved father, son, brother, Uncle, Papa, and friend, passed away at his home on January 19, 2024, at the age of 84, in Middletown, RI. Born on April 16, 1939 in Newport, RI, he was the son of late Ernest and Catherine (Bucci) Arsenault. Manny brought love and laughter to everyone around him.

Manny has touched the hearts of everyone he encountered. His loyalty to his children was what he lived for. He started his family at a young age with his first wife having his first four children. He became a single father and later met his current wife and continued to grow his family. Family was everything to him.

His strong will to provide for his family led him to be self-employed and own several businesses. When he put his mind to something there was nothing he couldn’t accomplish.

Manny was always there to help anyone in need with no hesitation. He took pride in showing others how to fix anything that was broken without wanting anything in return. He also had a crazy sense of humor that always filled the room with laughter.

Manny leaves behind his wife of 45 years Jo Ann Arsenault, his son Manuel Arsenault and daughters Patty Ferreira, Becky Ferreira, Christine Butler, and Paula Arsenault, sisters Shirley Coffey and Roseanna Winter, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his daughters Maureen (Ronnie) Free and Catherine (Tina) Stedford, his son James (Jimmy) Arsenault, his brothers William Arsenault and Ernest Arsenault, and sister Catherine (Arsenault) Gray.

Visiting hours will be on Friday, January 26, in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, from 10:00-12:00 noon with a funeral service to immediately follow at 12:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Newport Memorial Park, Middletown. A reception to honor his memory and life will be at Vasco Da Gama, 15 Fenner Ave, Newport, immediately after.