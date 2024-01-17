Lois C. Chase, 83, of Middletown, RI died Sunday, January 14, 2024, at Newport Hospital after complications from a cancerous tumor.

She was one of twins born in Maryville, Tennessee, on March 2, l940, to Clarence and Henrietta (McKelvey) Curtis. Her twin sister, Doris Lee, died at age five months.

Lois attended Friendsville High School and Hiwassee College. Her working career included employment as a teacher in Tennessee, office clerk in New York City, and restaurant worker in Middletown, RI.

She retired after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, but despite becoming wheelchair-bound for years she maintained an active life including outdoor gardening. Lois epitomized being a “tough Tennessean.”

She was an encouraging person to others and was known for her kitchen skills and her love of music.

Lois is survived by her husband Frederick Chase, daughter Mary Christine Chase, N.P., her primary caregiver, daughter Elizabeth Driver (David), son Daniel G. Chase (Susan), and grandchildren Katie Holman, Dani Driver, and Bethany Chase. She is also survived by her siblings Clara Rogers (George), Ida Ruth Moler (David), and Charles M. Curtis (Linda).

Funeral services are planned for Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Friendsville United Methodist Church, Friendsville, TN.