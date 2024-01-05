Doris L. (Ibscher) DeCosta, 98, of Middletown, RI, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. She was the wife of the late Edmund DeCosta.

Born in New Haven, CT, she was the daughter of the late Werner and Barbara (Rein) Ibscher.

Doris was a 1944 graduate of Rogers High School. She worked for General Electric for 10 years and went on to work for the Newport Preservation Society in the Breakers, retiring after 16 years at the age of 90.

Doris leaves her children; Robert DeCosta, Donald DeCosta (Monica), Thomas DeCosta (Christine), Doreen Murphy (Stephen) and Michael DeCosta (Sharon).

She is also survived by 12 Grandchildren, 2 Step Grandsons, 8 Great Grandchildren and 2 Step Great Grandchildren.

Doris was the mother of the late Butchie DeCosta and sister of the late William Ibscher and Richard Ibscher.

Funeral services will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Hillside Charitable Trust, 86 Bayview Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842, or the Dialysis Center of Tiverton, 22 Hurst Ln, Tiverton, RI 02878