Do you enjoy singing? Newport Sings (formerly known as the Choral Collective of Newport County) provides singing programs for people of all ages living across Aquidneck Island. All the programs are either free or have a very low cost, and the fee is calculated on a sliding scale basis, without requiring any auditions to participate. The Spring programs commence from the week of January 22 and culminate in a spring concert on May 4.

All groups learn and perform various music, including classical, contemporary, and music from worldwide. Singers can explore and develop their unique voices and learn skills to become more confident musicians no matter what their previous musical experience.

Newport County Youth Chorus

The Newport County Youth Chorus offers a free 6-week after-school chorus program to students in grades 1 – 6 entitled “We Sing Our Community.” In this session, members will learn songs reflecting our members’ unique backgrounds, cultures, and greater community.

Prep Chorus is offered to students in grades 1 through 3, while Pre-teen Chorus is offered to students in grades 4 through 6. Classes are offered at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Newport on Tuesdays and at Calvary United Methodist Church in Middletown on Thursdays. Transportation from Pell Elementary to the MLK Center is available.

Aquidneck Singers

Aquidneck Singers, a teen and adult women’s chorus on Aquidneck Island established in September 2019, welcomes new singers to join us this spring. The spring session of the Aquidneck Singers will begin on Tuesday, January 23, culminating with a winter concert on Saturday, May 4. The chorus meets weekly on Tuesdays from 5:30 – 7:00 pm at Common Fence Point Community Hall located at 933 Anthony Road, Portsmouth. The semester fee to join is $20 – $75 per semester.

Quorus

Quorus is Newport’s first and only LGBTQIA+ chorus for teens and adults. Quorus (pronounced “KWOHR-uhs”, a “queer chorus”) amplifies and empowers the LGBTQIA+ voices of Newport County and provides a safe and inclusive environment that welcomes singers from all backgrounds, races and genders. The group meets on Mondays from 6:30 – 8:00 pm at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Newport. The first meeting will be on Monday, January 22.

All are welcome! If you or someone you know would like to join the group, contact sing@newportsings.org or sign up at www.newportsings.org/join.

For more information about the chorus, visit www.newportsings.org.