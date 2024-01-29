The 12th annual Newport Beer Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park on Saturday, April 20.

The festival, which is sponsored by Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co., will welcome 50 breweries, several local food vendors, and several interactive exhibitors to delight more than 1,500 guests.

Festival proceeds benefit the Rhode Island Brewers Guild, a non-profit trade group that markets, promotes, and advocates for Rhode Island breweries in business, government, and community affairs.

Newport Beer Festival. Image Credit: Rhode Island Brewers Guild

Tickets are $65.00 and go on sale on Wednesday, January 31. In commemorating the 200th anniversary of Historic Fort Adams, the first 200 ticket orders will receive a limited edition Fort Adams Trust trucker-style hat.

“There is an amazing aura of historical grandness at Fort Adams,” said Rhode Island Brewers Guild Executive Director Nils Weldy. “Newport Beer Festival brings an incredible selection of modern-day craft beer set in a must-visit historic landmark. It truly is one of the most unique venues to celebrate and appreciate a variety of outstanding craft beer with the brewers producing exceptional craft beverages,” continued Weldy.

“As one of Rhode Island’s original and now largest craft beer producers, we are proud to sponsor an event that has great meaning, tradition and brings Rhode Island and surrounding area breweries together for the benefit of the Rhode Island beer industry,” said Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling CEO, Brendan O’Donnell. “Our mission is for Rhode Island to be known as the region’s top destination for craft beer. Newport Beer Festival is a beautiful snapshot of that vision,” O’Donnell continued.

Festivalgoers receive all beer samplings with admission. Live music and various food items for purchase complement the 2:00 – 5:30 p.m. tasting festival. Ticket details can soon be found here.