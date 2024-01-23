A stunning new home with five bedrooms, six full baths, and 1 half bath has been sold for $3.600,000, and it’s located in the Narragansett Bay Club area of Portsmouth.

The home was built by JPS Construction and Design and features a two-car garage and dedicated golf cart space. The living and dining areas are seamlessly open to a spacious deck, and the property offers stunning views of Narragansett Bay and the Mount Hope Bridge.

Hogan Associates Christie's International Real Estate

The Narragansett Bay Club is a gated seaside community, providing access to pools, a beach club, tennis courts, fitness center, and equestrian facilities.

The home’s design and floor plan were well suited for the lifestyle of the new owners, and the finish quality was exceptional.

“I was excited about the prospect of showing 42 North Harbor Drive, as I felt confident in the craftsmanship and quality of a JPS home,” said Tammy Bass of Hogan Associates Christie’s International Real Estate.

“The design and floor plan by A. Tesa Architecture was well suited for their lifestyle, and the finish quality was exceptional. This home was exactly what my clients sought for their home by the sea.”

