The town of Middletown is currently accepting applications for civic appropriation to support local nonprofits working to serve the city and its surrounding communities.

Funding is available to organizations serving youth, human services, sports, recreation, enrichment opportunities, and community preservation initiatives.

Applications are due by February 15, 2024. More information can be found here.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used during this story’s creation and/or editing. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.