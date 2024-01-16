This week, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, RI, will be helping us find a fur-ever friend for their adoptable dog, Milkdud. This spunky, mixed-breed dog is only one year old and has lots of love to give.

Milkdud is friendly with most dogs, but he may or may not prefer a household where he would be the only pet. He would love to have a home with a yard to run around and play fetch.

If you want to adopt Milkdud, you can apply here. You can also meet him in person at the Potter League’s Animal Care and Adoption Center.

