The Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival is back! This four-day event, which runs from June 6-9, 2024, is the biggest celebration of island cuisine. It attracts epicureans nationwide, showcasing the finest seafood and farm-fresh ingredients.

The festival celebrates Martha’s Vineyard and New England’s unique culinary experiences. It features a range of events, including Grand Tastings, Seminars, Chef Demonstrations, and exclusive private dinners. The Grand Tastings showcase the best chefs from the island and beyond, while the seminars and demonstrations allow attendees to learn more about culinary arts and techniques. The festival also offers a selection of private dinners in exclusive restaurants and locations.

The Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival is a partnership between the Vineyard Arts and Culture Foundation, the producer of the popular Beach Road Weekend Music Festival in Vineyard Haven, Innovation Arts & Entertainment, an industry leader producing hundreds of unique live entertainment experiences annually across North America, and a21, leader in producing culinary events across the country. The event is made possible with support from several local partners and organizations.

If you’re planning a trip to Martha’s Vineyard this summer, be sure to save the date for the Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival. The festival is a once-in-a-lifetime event that offers a chance to experience the culinary bounty of the island and New England.

Interested parties can sign up to be the first to purchase tickets at MVFoodandWine.com.

