Looking Upwards and its collaborating partner, SWAP, Inc., along with federal, state, and local officials, kicked off construction on Monday, January 22, on 2 Hammett Court, the repurposing of a commercial building into specially designed accessible and affordable apartments in Jamestown’s downtown.

An innovative pilot, 2 Hammett Court, will provide opportunities for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD) and other Rhode Islanders to live more independently with access to the community.

“The shortage of accessible rental options in Rhode Island, coupled with skyrocketing rental costs, locks many individuals with disabilities out of the possibility of living with maximum independence and participation in their communities,” said Carrie Miranda, executive director of Looking Upwards. “As an organization with deep roots in the Jamestown community, we are pleased to have the opportunity to expand housing options for individuals with disabilities and other Rhode Islanders in the heart of town. We appreciate the support from the Town of Jamestown and our funding and project partners in working with us to make this vision a reality.”

To ensure that the building is welcoming and comfortable for everyone, the Hammett Court apartment building, designed by Union Studio, will incorporate universal design features, such

as braille signage, dimensions to accommodate wheelchairs and attention to sensory details. Each apartment unit will have the option of customized accessibility features to support each resident’s independence in their home.

“Although the housing crisis in Rhode Island is multi-dimensional, 2 Hammett Court is unique. It represents a commitment to address what has been a growing problem – the lack of accessible and affordable homes for those with disabilities. The apartments are integrated into the community within walking distance to shops, bus routes and grocery stores. SWAP, Inc. is pleased to collaborate with Looking Upwards and we hope this model will be duplicated time and again in our state,” said SWAP executive director, Carla DeStefano.

The $5.1 million-dollar Hammett Court project is made possible with the support of federal, state, and local officials who recognize the devasting impact of the housing crisis and who continue to prioritize important developments.

“I commend all the community partners who worked collaboratively to launch this exciting project. A safe, affordable, accessible home of one’s own is the cornerstone of independence for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. With this new housing development, Jamestown is reaffirming its commitment to fully including, respecting, supporting, and welcoming people with differing needs and recognizing their contributions to the community. When it’s completed, 2 Hammett Court will help reduce housing barriers for people with I/DD. It will help them put down roots, strengthen the community, and increase the number of housing units in Jamestown that are affordable and accessible,” said Senator Jack Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee who worked with Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and their colleagues in the Senate to successfully deliver $3.3 million in federal funding for the project through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“The Hammett Court development marks an important step in our efforts to create accessible and affordable housing for Rhode Islanders with disabilities,” said Senator Whitehouse. “Our American Rescue Plan funding is investing in lowering costs and lessening the housing crunch for Rhode Island families.”

Walking in lockstep with federal efforts, Rhode Island officials, including Governor Dan McKee and House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi, prioritized creating more affordable housing. Last year the General Assembly passed 14 affordable housing bills. Governor McKee, his Housing Secretary and Rhode Island Housing announced $80 million in investments to preserve and create more than 800 affordable housing units in Rhode Island- including those at 2 Hammett Court.

“I am thrilled to celebrate the beginning of construction on much-needed affordable housing,” said House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick). “Rhode Island is in dire need of more housing at all price points, but Aquidneck and Conanicut Islands in particular are challenging areas to find homes that working families can afford. As these designs show, affordable housing can be attractive and fit into the surrounding neighborhood while being accessible for people of all abilities. I hope this model of integrating supportive affordable housing into our communities is replicated.”

“The development of 2 Hammett Court demonstrates what can be achieved through collaborative efforts. These housing units are truly needed – units that serve our most vulnerable neighbors, including Rhode Islanders with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor.

“As Rhode Island continues to face a housing crisis, 2 Hammett Court is an example of how we can repurpose preexisting buildings into housing, and how we’re putting State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SFRF) to work,” said Carol Ventura, CEO of RIHousing. “This development will not only add affordable homes to Jamestown, but will include apartments set aside specifically for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities so that they may live independently. RIHousing is proud to support developments like Hammett Court through SFRF and the State’s Housing Production Fund.”

2 Hammett Court is illustrative of what can be accomplished with the support from a local town and the recognition of how important it is to provide community-based homes for individuals who desire them.

“As long-time Jamestown residents raising a child with special needs, we have been humbled by the overwhelming support that the Jamestown community has provided to our family. The prospect of the Hammett Court initiative is exciting. My son is thrilled at the possibility of living independently, near his workplace and close to friends and family. We are so grateful to our Jamestown neighbors and Looking Upwards for their support of this project that is so needed in our community.” said Bart Totten.

Jamestown town planner Lisa Bryer said, “Looking Upwards and Bridges (prior to its merger with Looking Upwards) have thrived in Jamestown for over three decades, and we honor their excellent work in the community with our cherished residents. The town is looking forward to a continued positive relationship with Looking Upwards as they develop 12 new units in our village.”

The majority of units will offer rents affordable to those with annual incomes of 30% of the adjusted median income, which is approximately $22,000 for a single person or $31,000 for a family of four. The application process has not yet begun, but will be announced at some point in the near future.