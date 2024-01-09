The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) announced today that the Infosys Hall of Fame Open, the organization’s ATP 250 tournament, has achieved carbon-neutral status. The ITHF has offset all carbon emissions generated by the 2023 tournament through the purchase of carbon credits.

With support from Official Sustainability Sponsor 11th Hour Racing and tournament attendees, the Infosys Hall of Fame Open offset 120 metric tons of carbon emissions (MT CO2e) stemming from operations and player travel. Carbon credits purchased by the International Tennis Hall of Fame through the Gold Standard have helped to fund wind energy projects and turbines in Gujarat, India.

For the first time in 2023, Infosys Hall of Fame Open ticket purchasers were allowed to offset their emissions from travel to the tournament. Donations from fans were directly responsible for 30 of the 120 MT CO2e offset by the ITHF.

Through a comprehensive waste management plan, fan education, and the elimination of single-use plastics, the Infosys Hall of Fame Open diverted a record 80 percent of its waste from landfills in 2023. The tournament was additionally designated as a Certified Green Event by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.

“Achieving carbon neutral status for the Infosys Hall of Fame Open is an incredible step for the International Tennis Hall of Fame in our effort to operate sustainably,” said Brewer Rowe, Tournament Director of the Infosys Hall of Fame Open we are grateful for the ongoing support from 11th Hour Racing, and notably, the fans, for doing their part to make a positive impact on our environment.”