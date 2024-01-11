An Indiana woman was sentenced to three years in federal prison after she scammed a 96-year-old Rhode Island widow out of thousands of dollars through an online romance scheme.

Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley, 34, from Anderson, had pleaded guilty to wire fraud in September.

Shawnai Lasley created a fake social media account on a dating site called “Plenty of Fish.” When the 96-year-old widower contacted her, she would then start a campaign to get money, credit cards, gift cards, and other personal information from the victim. She told her that providing her with these items would help her to meet the victim and start a relationship.

The scam allowed Lasley to get access to the widower’s checking account and credit cards. She then made a number of unauthorized purchases.

During the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, the victim said that he was in shock and disbelief. He said that it took him a few days to comprehend what happened, and that he was embarrassed, horrified, and distressed about his financial situation. He was worried that he would lose his home, which he had lived in since 1970.

“This defendant preyed on a vulnerable, elderly Rhode Islander, dangling the promise of love and companionship in an attempt to help herself to her victim’s hard-earned savings,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha. “With this sentence, it is Ms. Lasley who will deservedly pay the price for her appalling conduct. I commend the exceptional work of this team of law enforcement professionals- state, federal, and local, for bringing this defendant to justice.”

The prison sentence will be followed by three years of federal supervised release. Lasley will also have to serve six months in a residential re-entry facility.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.