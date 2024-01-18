Humans are creatures of habit. We tend to stick to our morning routines, rewatch movies we’ve seen time and time again, and hit up the same tried-and-true restaurants when going out for a meal. In fact, 35% of Americans said they rarely, if ever, try a new restaurant they haven’t been to before, and 5% say they never do, according to a survey of more than 2,600 diners from TouchBistro.

But those numbers look quite different when you focus on younger generations—56% of Gen Zers and 47% of millennials in the U.S. say they visit new restaurants once a month or more. When it comes to deciding which new restaurant to try, younger generations are also more likely to rely on online reviews, through sites like Yelp or Google or from social media. The TouchBistro survey found that 71% of Gen Zers and 72% of millennials have opted to try a new restaurant solely because of favorable reviews online.

Some of the best restaurants in your neck of the woods might be those established spots that customers have been visiting for decades, but some may be brand new. More than 10,000 new restaurants opened in 2023, up 5.7% from 2022, according to a report from BentoBox. The states that saw the most new restaurants open up in 2023 were Florida, Texas, California, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, but new locales are popping up all over the U.S.

To help you determine which spots—both new and long-standing—to try out, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Providence, according to Yelp reviews from diners as of January 2024. Only restaurants with at least 20 reviews were considered. Read on to find some inspiration for the next time you dine out.

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily reflect each restaurant listed.

#30. Ceviches By Divino – Providence

– Rating: 4.5/5 (71 reviews)

– Address: 11 Point St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Peruvian, Gastropubs

#29. Dune Brothers

– Rating: 4.5/5 (357 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 239 Dyer St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: New American, Seafood

#28. Abu Yarub AL-SHAMI

– Rating: 4.5/5 (31 reviews)

– Address: 225 Thayer St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Halal

#27. All Favorites Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (55 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1678 Broad St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch

#26. Mike’s Calzones & Deli

– Rating: 4.5/5 (240 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 288 Thayer St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Delis, Salad, Wraps

#25. Los Andes Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5/5 (3025 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 903 Chalkstone Ave. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Latin American, Peruvian

#24. Aguardente

– Rating: 4.5/5 (123 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 12 Governor St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Cocktail Bars, Portuguese, Tacos

#23. Hanju Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5/5 (37 reviews)

– Address: 422 Atwells Ave. The Royal Bobcat Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Korean, Cajun/Creole, Sandwiches

#22. Al Son De Mi Barrio

– Rating: 4.5/5 (40 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 690 Atwells Ave. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Mexican

#21. PiANTA Vegan

– Rating: 4.5/5 (69 reviews)

– Address: 408 Atwells Ave. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Vegan, Italian, Tapas/Small Plates

#20. Amaryllis

– Rating: 4.5/5 (26 reviews)

– Address: 225A Westminster St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: American

#19. East Side Pockets

– Rating: 4.5/5 (1324 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 278 Thayer St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Middle Eastern, Syrian, Salad

#18. Red Door

– Rating: 4.5/5 (29 reviews)

– Address: 49 Peck St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Cocktail Bars, Desserts, Salad

#17. Aleppo Sweets

– Rating: 4.5/5 (253 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 107 Ives St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Syrian, Desserts, Halal

#16. Hometown Cafe & Poké Bar

– Rating: 4.5/5 (252 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 185 Camp St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Poke, Cafes, Seafood

#15. Marcelino’s Boutique Bar

– Rating: 4.5/5 (119 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1 West Exchange St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Cocktail Bars, Tapas Bars

#14. Vino Veritas

– Rating: 4.5/5 (121 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 486 Broadway Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Wine Bars, American, Tapas/Small Plates

#13. Casa Azul Taqueria

– Rating: 4.5/5 (157 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 890 Allens Ave. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Tacos, Vegan, Cocktail Bars

#12. Tacofied

– Rating: 4.5/5 (21 reviews)

– Address: Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos

#11. Cap’t Loui

– Rating: 4.5/5 (53 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 238 Atwells Ave. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood

#10. Charuma Tea Bar

– Rating: 4.5/5 (41 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 45 Weybosset St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Bubble Tea, Cafes

#9. Zinneken’s Belgian Waffles and Café

– Rating: 4.5/5 (21 reviews)

– Address: 194 Angell St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Waffles, Coffee & Tea, Juice Bars & Smoothies

#8. Champa

– Rating: 4.5/5 (60 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 93 Hope St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Thai, Soup, Laotian

#7. Pho Zap Zap

– Rating: 5.0/5 (23 reviews)

– Address: 387 Smith St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Soup, Laotian

#6. Avenue N Providence

– Rating: 5.0/5 (86 reviews)

– Address: 959 Hope St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Bars, Seafood, American

#5. Lucky Enough Eat & Drink

– Rating: 5.0/5 (44 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1492 Westminster St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: American, Dive Bars

#4. Cocina Sabrosa

– Rating: 5.0/5 (22 reviews)

– Address: 601 Cranston St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Italian, Dominican, Sandwiches

#3. La Poblanita

– Rating: 5.0/5 (25 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 273 Academy Ave. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Mexican, Latin American, International Grocery

#2. There There

– Rating: 5.0/5 (33 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 471 West Fountain St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Sandwiches, Comfort Food, Burgers

#1. Butterbang

– Rating: 5.0/5 (35 reviews)

– Address: 11 Aleppo St. Providence, Rhode Island

– Categories: Bakeries, Food Stands

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 331 metros.

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site