Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England (GSSNE) has officially kicked off the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season, the annual event in which Girl Scouts unbox their futures as young female entrepreneurs through the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

During this highly anticipated time of the year, Girl Scouts flex their entrepreneurial muscles and acquire important life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. All proceeds from the cookie program stay local with the GSSNE council and troops to power Girl Scouts’ amazing experiences year-round.

Troop 1344 – Narragansett

This year’s theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers often keeping girls boxed in. When bold, goal-getting Girl Scouts sell a package of cookies, they do much more than what’s seen at face value. Girl Scouts are entrepreneurial powerhouses creating a more equitable future for themselves and the world. Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts, such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp.

This season, cookie lovers can enjoy the full assortment of Girl Scout Cookies, including fan favorites such as Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Sandwich, and more.

Troop 961 – West Greenwich

“I am so excited for cookie season once again! I continue to be impressed by the ways the Cookie Program develops courage, confidence, and character in our Girl Scouts. Troop and individual cookie goal-setting leads to incredible adventures and badge-earning opportunities. I love the camaraderie at cookie booths as Girl Scouts coordinate roles, I love their presentation of lined up packages in rainbow order, and I love seeing each individuals’ selling techniques. I love the practicing of math skills as they count totals and make change. As a Girl Scout parent, these are some of my favorite moments,” said Dana Borrelli-Murray, GSSNE CEO.

Nearly 700,000 Girl Scouts participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, during which Girl Scouts can earn a variety of badges and awards to develop valuable business skills including Cookie Business badges, Financial Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins, and Entrepreneur badges.

Troop 310 – Cumberland

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year

• If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out and find out how they’re selling cookies. If you don’t know a Girl Scout use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a booth and purchase cookies.

• Beginning February 16, customers who do not already know a Girl Scout can also purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. This link can also be used to find a local booth, purchase cookies, and/or donate cookies to local community causes.

• You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy.

For more than 100 years, Girl Scouts and their enthusiastic supporters have helped ensure the success of the iconic annual cookie program—and they’ve had fun, developed valuable life skills, and made their communities a better place every step of the way.

Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls and gender-expansive youth at any point in the year. Learn more about joining or becoming a volunteer at gssne.org/join.